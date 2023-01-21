Both ends of Tapu-Coroglen road closed after truck rolls

It is expected to take the rest of the day before the the 28km long scenic route is re-opened.

Both ends of the Tapu-Coroglen road in Thames Coromandel District have been closed after a truck rolled early Saturday morning.

Thames-Coromandel District council advised motorists and travellers that the 28km long scenic route had been shut off due to the crash.

“It is likely to take most of the day before the road can be re-opened,” council said

Police attended the incident at about 4:45am.

Police said the truck was partially blocking the road and contractors were being arranged to clear it.

Fire and Emergency NZ attended the incident at 5am on Saturday but the driver of the truck had already been picked up from the scene.