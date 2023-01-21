Body found in search for missing swimmer at Opoutere Beach, north of Whangamatā

Three rescue helicopters were seen at Waikato Hospital on Wednesday following a water incident at Opoutere Beach near Whangamata. Aerocool Rescue Helicopter (Bay of Plenty Coastal Region Helicopter) was unloading at Waikato Hospital.

A body has been found in the water near Opoutere Beach, north of Whangamatā, on the Coromandel Peninsula.

It ends the search for a teenager, who disappeared in the surf while swimming with his family earlier in the week.

Police were alerted about 1.30pm Saturday, following the discovery by a member of the public near Slipper Island/Whakahau.

Formal identification is yet to take place but police believe the body is likely that of a swimmer who disappeared during a group rescue on January 18.

The Cruickshanks, a family of six from Takapau, central Hawke’s Bay, were on holiday in the Coromandel, along with one other.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Search for the missing teen at Opoutere beach north of Whangamatā continued today

The group were taking a dip and jumping waves when they were swept out to sea in rough water conditions which included strong rips.

Despite frantic rescue efforts by other holidaymakers in the area, later joined by surf lifesavers and three rescue helicopters, Ian Cruickshank, an orchardist who worked in Hastings, died after he was unable to be revived after a lengthy resuscitation attempt.

His son, 15-year-old Samuel Cruickshank had been missing.

Saturday's discovery ended the search and rescue operation and the deaths would be referred to the coroner.

Police would like to thank all those involved in this operation including our partner agencies, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, NZ Coastguard, LandSAR, FENZ, and the Royal New Zealand Navy.