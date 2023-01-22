Groups of 13, 16 rescued at Raglan beach on Saturday, during weekend of water incidents

There were about 1000 people in the water between 10 and 12 noon on Saturday, Raglan Surf Life Saving Club captain David Galuszka said.

The same day a body was pulled from the water at a Coromandel beach, dozens of teens were rescued from the sea in Raglan after getting stuck in a rip.

Swimmers are being urged to stick to patrolled beaches and swim between the flags, as the number of people who have died in the water-related incidents across the country continues to rise.

On Saturday, a body was found on Saturday in the water near Opoutere Beach, north of Whangamatā, ending the search for Samuel Cruickshank, 15, who disappeared in the surf while swimming with his family earlier in the week.

And over at Waikato’s Ngarunui Beach in Raglan, there were two mass rescues, with a group of 13 and a group of 16 getting into strife on a day when festival goers keen to cool off boosted numbers on the beach.

“They weren’t too far out, many of them were still able to touch the bottom, but the rip was stopping them from getting back to the shore,” Raglan Surf Life Saving Club captain David Galuszka said.

A rescue water craft and an IRB that were already in the water rushed to the young people – aged between 16 and 20 – as soon as they raised their hands.

Lifeguards pulled a few out of the water at a time, before going back to grab another group, Galuszka said.

The beach was packed, he said, with about 1000 people in the water between 10 and 12 noon on Saturday.

Soundsplash festival attendees headed to the beach in droves to get in a swim before the music started after lunch.

Three quarters of those people were swimming between the flags, he said.

The water wasn’t rough – there had only been one-metre swells at most – but Galuszka said people got caught out by rips and holes.

He said it was important that they swam between the flags, as they’re positioned where the water’s safest.

He said Raglan had been quieter this year than previously, but still busy with thousands of young people from Soundsplash.

There was a total of 32 Raglan rescues across the day, Surf Life Saving New Zealand said.

Normally Raglan has about 12 lifeguards at the beach, but they had up to 20 each day this weekend, Galuszka said.

Some were stationed in a tower on the beach, focused on watching the water between the flags.

There was also roaming lifeguards who walked up and down the beach checking on people, and lifeguards stationed on the balcony of its clubrooms, with a view of the whole beach.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region chief executive Matt Williams urged people to swim at lifeguarded beaches, during the patrol hours.

“One of the core messages for this summer is ‘if in doubt, don’t go out’,” he said.

“The conditions around our northern coastlines change quickly. Even a change in tide can result in dangerous currents.

“While lifeguards make every effort to remain vigilant and keep our coastlines safe, we urge the public to keep themselves and others safe by swimming at a lifeguarded beach, during the patrol hours.”

Two people drowned at unpatrolled beaches on Friday, one at Narrow Neck Beach on Auckland’s North Shore, and another at Big Manly Beach on Auckland’s Whangaparāoa peninsula.

On Saturday, one person died at an address in Takapuna while two men in their 20s, swimming outside the patrolled area, died at North Piha despite attempts to rescue them.

And, on Sunday afternoon, a person died after a “water-related” incident at Anchor Bay, Tāwharanui Peninsula.

Williams said it was tought for lifeguards to be involved in an unsuccessful rescue attempt.

“Every death is one we take personally.

“Our guards take every possible step to ensure our patrolled beaches are safe.”