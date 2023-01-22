Fans having a blast, but sad to see the end of the Sevens

“I wasn’t going to come, but it’s the last one,” said Hugh Campbell, left, who went to the Hamilton Sevens with his friend Callum Aitkin.

Hugh Campbell decided last-minute on Friday night that he couldn’t miss the last Sevens tournament.

It was the first one since 2020 after the pandemic forced a two-year hiatus, and it was the last – with World Rugby set to remove the event from the series calendar.

“That’s why I came. I wasn’t going to come, but it’s the last one,” he said.

More than 17,000 fans enjoyed day one of the HSBC NZ Sevens tournament, and a bigger turnout was expected on Sunday.

Campbell moved to New Zealand from Ireland five years ago and this was his first time at the Sevens.

“It’s brilliant. Everyone should come. It’s been a good few days.”

He chucked a mattress in the back of a van, and drove from Auckland with a friend to experience his first and last Hamilton Sevens.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Fans gathered in costumes at HSBC NZ Sevens tournament on Sunday.

They’d parked the van near a park by the stadium and were sleeping in the back because accommodation was too expensive, he said.

The event didn’t sell out and Waikato Motel Association president Narinder Sagoo said that was likely due to a lack of accommodation.

“That is a direct result of the shortage of accommodation because of social housing.”

He said on Ulster St there were six motels taking guests this weekend, but 19 that were already filled with social housing clients.

Christel Yardley/Stuff More than 17,000 fans enjoyed day one of the HSBC NZ Sevens tournament, and a bigger turnout was expected on Sunday.

“I feel saddened that other people have missed out. I’m sure they could have filled up Waikato Stadium.”

He said tourism is suffering because of social housing clients filling up motels and there was concern about future events and where people would stay.

Despite this, and the rain on Sunday, fans were dressed up and having a blast.

Cheers echoed around central Hamilton, as people enjoyed day two of the tournament.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Kasie Stockman, left, La Sharn Satherley, Rochelle Harris and Dylan Bateman dressed up as tennis players, and found Sunday’s rain a welcome relief from the heat.

Rochelle Harris said, with a laugh, that the event had been “good fun” and the rain was a relief from the glaring sun that gave her heat stroke on Saturday.

This was her third time attending, and she was a little sad it would be the last. But, she said she wasn’t surprised when the event hadn’t sold out.

It was also Maneesh Singh’s third time at the Sevens, and she was with her friend Sabina Bange – a first-timer.

They’d come to experience the last one, and said it had been “really fun”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Sabina Bange and Maneesh Singh said the event had been “really fun”.

She said it was sad there wouldn’t be another.

However, as one tournament closed, another had already made its case to take over.

Hamilton city’s eye-catching fale (community house) has opened and those behind its establishment are rooting for a Pasifika sevens event to be hosted by the city.

“It was my dream to come and watch the sevens,” Fiji supporter Sanjeeta Lal said on Saturday. “I feel great to be here since this is the last sevens in Hamilton.

“We support a Pasifika tournament, and we would like to come and see everyone from the other Pacific teams.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Fiji supporter Sanjeeta Lal – second from left - said she’d be back if there was a Pasifika tournament. Pictured, from left, are Archita Karan, Sanjeeta Lal, Salwan Goundan, Angita Lal, Hitesh Karan and Salesh Karan.

Noa Lolohea and his sons Lennox Lolohea and Noa Lolohea supported that idea as well.

“It’s awesome to be here especially it being the last one... It’s sad that it’s going... Our family are big rugby fans,” Noa Lolohea said.

“I think it’s a good idea hosting a Pasifika tournament... I’d definitely bring the family along.”