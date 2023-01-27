Coromandel bedevilled again by weekend weather demons, SH25A closed

There’s a gloomy forecast for the Coromandel Peninsula again this weekend, with “further slips and surface flooding” expected.

The slings and arrows of the Coromandel's outrageous weather fortunes are continuing over the weekend and into next week.

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for the peninsula come after a spree of bad weather and Cyclone Hale already this month.

Local Civil Defence said Friday afternoon there was widespread surface flooding on both sides of the peninsula, with debris and trees falling on roads.

“We expect further slips and surface flooding to occur over the next 24 hours.”

The already-damaged State Highway 25A between Kōpū and Hikuai was completely closed until further notice, Waka Kotahi said, as well as the Tapu-Coroglen and 309 roads – though residents will be allowed access.

The SH25A closure is to “ensure the safety of road users and our crews in the wet conditions”, Waka Kotahi said.

“With the MetService heavy rain warning in place, the road is likely to be closed for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Emergency vehicles can be guided through.”

Waka Kotahi Cracks are continuing to appear in SH25A and, given the weather, it has been closed until further notice.

Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt said local people shouldn’t travel “unless you have to".

If they had to, the council was wanting people to stick to the sealed roads by taking alternative routes to SH25A – either via Waihī and Whangamatā routes, or the State Highway 25 Thames Coast Road, which are open.

Waka Kotahi said investigations are ongoing into the cracks that appeared on SH25A last week following Ex-Cyclone Hale.

Salt said the council was continuing to build a "strong case" to put to the Government regarding the state of the district’s roads and addressing the deteriorating condition.

Google Maps State Highway 25A is one of the major routes to Coromandel's holiday hotspots.

Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said many holidaymakers had headed home.

Those staying should “hunker down once again, avoid any unnecessary travel, especially tonight [Friday], and keep up-to-date on conditions”, Towler said.

“Our rapid impact assessment team will be out first thing [Saturday] morning, we will have an update on Saturday on roads, communities and the overall situation.”

The council’s Facebook page said the “soggy” long weekend rains were due to ease Sunday and Monday before returning Tuesday.