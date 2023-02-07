More mystery donors just under the disclosure limit in mayor's election expenses

Hamilton election expenses were released late last week showing both elected mayor Paula Southgate and her chief challenger Geoff Taylor each spent just under the limit of $60,000 trying to get the job – now questions have been raised again about anonymous donations to Southgate at levels just below the disclosure of identity limit.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate’s election expenses have again listed anonymous donations set just $1 below the $1500 limit whereby public disclosure of known donor identities is required.

The expenses – compiled by her lawyers Nielsen Law – show a total of 17 anonymous donations of $1499.

Three are recorded on each of five days listed in June, July and August last year and there is also a single one on each of two days in July.

On the days where three payments are listed there is also an anonymous donation of $503, making a round $5000 in total given anonymously on those days.

At first glance, this theoretically raises the prospect of a known donor breaking down a larger donation into a number of smaller ones to avoid mandatory disclosure of their identity.

The situation follows what Southgate says were police inquiries into similar issues with donations to her campaigns in 2016 and 2019, when she says she was cleared of any wrongdoing.

No other 2022 mayoral or council candidate expenses list anonymous donations under or over $1500 – anonymous ones over $1500 must also be listed.

Queried by Stuff about the 2022 anonymous $1499 donations, Southgate checked with her lawyer and had been assured payments were from separate legal entities.

“Some came in on same day because it depends when the donations were called in to be paid by the staff. I have been assured that all are separate legal entities,” she added in a text.

“It’s well known that if you pay that amount it’s anonymous” and some donors liked it that way, she said.

She said then the lawyer was confident the donations were compliant with relevant legislation.

On whether it might be wise to do things differently in future given listing donations this way raised questions, she said she wasn’t sure as she tried to keep herself at arm’s length from financial and donations arrangements and let her legal team keep her “safe”.

“I want to be squeaky clean. That’s really important to me.”

As part of that, she said she didn’t solicit or handle donations, and didn’t pay bills personally.

“Note I did not ask any one business for a donation. My fundraisers did. I made it clear I did not want to know who gave what. And likewise businesses preferred not to be known. Neither party had expectations on each other. I didn't want to be bought by big business.”

If there were any fresh complaints about $1499 donations she said “I’m pretty confident there’ll be nothing to find again”.

For Southgate, there was a total of just under $28,000 worth of anonymous donations listed, a $5000 donation from J Allen and a collective total of $7200 in donated services from King St, Globox and Neilsen Law.

The expenses returns indicate total expenses paid of just over $59,000 with about $18,000 of that paid personally by Southgate.

Her main challenger Geoff Taylor also spent around $59,000.

His expenses list $50,000 worth of donations of amounts, including $20,000 from Vision Complete Earthworks, $10,000 from the Gallagher family, $8000 in billboard ads from Total Mortgages, $5000 each from Porter Group and Modern Transport and $2000 from Les Harrison Transport.

Both main candidates’ listed spending figures were under the $60,000 limit for mayoral elections expenses in a city the size of Hamilton.