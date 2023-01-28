Coromandel 'totally isolated' as more Waikato roads close

SH25A on the Coromandel is now closed following cracks growing after heavy rain.

The main road to the eastern side of the Coromandel is likely to remain closed for some time after suffering a “significant collapse”.

Thames Coromandel District Council said in a facebook post SH25A between Kopu and Hikuai had been further damaged in Friday night’s torrential rain.

Fresh images showed cracks in the road had grown noticeably wider since yesterday.

READ MORE:

* Coromandel bedevilled again by weekend weather demons, SH25A closed

* 'Another smack' for Coromandel caused by SH25A closure leads to calls for action

* Covid-19: Positive community case confirmed in Coromandel



Coromandel Peninsula is now “totally isolated” following flooding and another big road closure involving the Thames Coast Rd (SH25).

Thames-Coromandel District Council’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that Civil Defence has advised everyone to avoid travel on the highways, and not to attempt to drive through flooded roads.

Google Maps State Highway 25A is one of the major routes to Coromandel's holiday hotspots.

Over 253mm of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours, it said.

“The Coromandel is totally isolated.

“The Thames Coast Rd (SH25) is closed at Ruamahunga Bay due to a slip and at Hikuai due to flooding. A further slip between Waiomu and Tapu has closed access through to Coromandel. SH25a Kōpū-Hikuai, and the two arterial local roads, The 309 and Tapu-Coroglen, remain closed.”

The council said a rapid impact assessment will be done and a further update and forecast for the day provided.

On Friday afternoon the council said there was widespread surface flooding on both sides of the Peninsula.

* SH25A Kopu/ Hikuai was closed until further notice due to the deterioration of the washout that developed last week.

* The Tapu – Coroglen and 309 roads were both closed until further notice. They are not safe as alternative two-lane routes for high volumes of traffic.

North Waikato roads cut

In North Waikato there are at least two major slips on the Tuakau Bridge Port Waikato Road, either side of Te Kohanga.Waikato District council said one was about 3km from the bridge and one just west of Hull Road.

There was no access to and from Port Waikato via Kohanga Road or Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Road.Other routes via Klondyke Road or Port Waikato-Wakaretu Road were being checked.

Power is still out at Port Waikato and a Spark cell tower is not working due to there being no power.Roading crews were prioritising restoring access to the Port, which may cause delays in clearing debris in other areas.

There is still a lot of unstable ground in this area, so if you don't have to travel it is best to stay at home for now.

More bad weather forecast

Meanwhile, Metservice issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taranaki, Taupō and Rotorua on Saturday.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon , with some of them becoming severe between Raglan and Mount Messenger, and inland to Taumarunui from about midday until 9pm.

Severe Thunderstorms may produce downpours with intensities of 25 to 40 mm per hour.

The watch for Rotorua, Taupō and Bay of Plenty runs from 1:30pm to midnight.