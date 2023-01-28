Stream bursts its banks in Te Kūiti, 'homes evacuated'

A number of local homes have been evacuated after a stream burst its banks in Te Kūiti on Saturday afternoon due to severe weather in the area.

Civil defence has set up a welfare centre to assist evacuees and an emergency operating centre has been established for the event, a spokesperson said.

They did not have details on the numbers needing help.

A police spokesperson said the Mangaokewa Stream at the Esplanade in the Waitomo district town burst its banks around 2.30pm.

It had flooded local homes and people had left.

“Civil defence have been activated and are attending,” the police spokesperson said.

Police had been closing roads and Fire and Emergency NZ was involved.

Blocked streets include The Esplanade, Massey St, Rata St, Lawrence St, and Ngarongo St.

Other roads around the area are also blocked.

“Our staff are working with Civil Defence Emergency Management, local councils, and other agencies in response,” a statement said.

Diversions were being put in place and motorists advised to avoid the area.

A fire service shift manager Colin Underdown said crews were at the town helping people with properties flooded by rain when the stream breached its banks.

He said staff there had said this happened reasonably commonly in the town.

A Te Kūiti fire station staff member confirmed flooding was reasonably common at the spot and indicated people would be waiting for the water level to decline before they could return.