Three people in police custody after aggravated robbery in Hamilton

Three people are in police custody after officers stopped a vehicle in connection to an aggravated robbery (file photo).

Three people are in custody after an aggravated robbery in Hamilton that left one person with injuries.

Police were called to the commercial address on River Rd in Flagstaff at 5.40pm on Sunday after reports of a robbery, a police spokesperson said. Stuff understands the business was a liquor store and the offenders were armed with knives.

One person was left with minor injuries.

Numerous people on social media reported a police chase, with one person saying the offenders “came towards us on the wrong side of road flooring it, we luckily avoided a head on”.

The police spokesperson said officers located the vehicle and brought it to a stop in Western Heights.

“Three people have been taken into custody on charges of aggravated robbery and driving related charges,” they said.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.