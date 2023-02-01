Hamilton building inspectors helping out in Auckland with damaged properties

Homes at Ventura St in Māngere, flooded on Friday, have been inspected by building inspectors and some deemed unsafe to live in. Hamilton staff are helping out with inspection work.

Hamilton building inspectors are helping out council colleagues in Auckland in the wake of the floods that have devastated parts of the city and region.

Following a request for help, 10 Hamilton City Council building inspectors went to assist Auckland Council on Sunday.

”Six of our inspectors will remain there for the rest of the week to offer critical support to carry out rapid assessments of the large number of water damaged buildings,” a council statement said.

Building control team leader Peter Varcoe said they were undertaking rapid building assessments of homes in the affected areas to determine the level of damage.

“It’s humbling to know we can come together and provide assistance to one of our neighbouring councils during a time of need.

“Our thoughts go to those families who have been affected by this event.”