Cheeky 'Chippy' comment as Hamilton criticises Government reforms

Senior councillor Ryan Hamilton hoped “dear old Chippy is ... receding a little bit on this reform storm”, he said in a city council hui on Thursday.

A swipe at “dear old Chippy” – new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins - featured in Hamilton City councillors’ frustrated discussion of local government reforms.

With the countdown on for submissions on two bills – Natural and Built Environment and Spatial Planning – councillors on Thursday agreed to come out swinging amid concerns the council would have less city planning power in centralised or super district structures.

“I can only hope that dear old Chippy is taking stock and receding a little bit on this reform storm,” said councillor Ryan Hamilton, “because it’s going to end up in a disaster”.

Ryan, who is in contention to be a National Party candidate for Hamilton East in 2023, chaired the hui in the absence of the mayor and deputy mayor.

READ MORE:

* 'Citizens' assemblies' to tackle big changes to local government

* Stand by for a busy and tumultuous 2023, Hamilton



“[The legislation’s] of real concern from a spatial planning perspective and the centralised approach,” he said.

He was very keen to see a much more aggressive publicity strategy – and the council authorised the development of a stakeholder engagement and advocacy strategy for the likes of news media.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Deputy PM Grant Robertson announces the details of the overhaul of the "broken” Resource Management Act. Video first published November 15 2022.

“The Government’s not listening and we can’t keep going down the compliance path of submissions, submissions and more submissions,” Ryan said.

City planning manager Mark Davey outlined a range of concerns about the legislation, including how it would create regional or “super district” plans which would undermine local council power.

Davey highlighted to councillors how the legislation would create regional planning committees, with representation from local councils and iwi who would make a “super district plan” for the region. Central Government would also have more powers over planning nationally under the “highly centralised” system proposed.

“That national planning framework will cascade down into the regional plans, which will be determined by the regional planning committees.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Councillor Ewan Wilson said it was ”hard to find the positives” in the Government’s bills.

Davey said “from the get-go, the ability of local communities to determine local outcomes is going to be constrained” and how local councillors can respond to local needs will be “significantly reduced”.

Waikato already had a “fairly mature” planning regime and new requirements could add extra unnecessary costs and Davey was “not confident” they would deliver better outcomes.

Asked whether more lobbying was needed, Davey noted previous council submissions on the reforms. “We see very little sign that our feedback and contributions have been reflected” in the Government’s “highly politicised” draft reforms, he said.

Councillor Ewan Wilson, who first mooted the idea of a more aggressive advocacy strategy, said “it’s really hard to find the positives” in the draft legislation.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Counillor Anna Casey-Cox felt there were positive suggestions in the draft legislation that were worth supporting.

Colleague Andrew Bydder queried the point of even making submissions if the Government wasn’t listening.

“I’m at the point of saying why are we wasting council money on submissions if they’re going to be ignored.”

However, councillor Mark Donovan felt it important to maintain submissions to boost the chances of the “squeaky wheel” getting the proverbial oil.

Meanwhile, councillor Anna Casey-Cox said the draft legislation did have some good points around environmental limits and extra voice for iwi. She suggested submissions on this could be stronger.