Person injured following machete attack at Hamilton Dairy

Emergency services were called to the Jai Jalaram Showgrounds Superette in the suburb of Claudlands

A Hamilton dairy owner has been left shaken following an aggravated robbery at his store which resulted in a man being injured.

Police were called to the Jai Jalaram Showgrounds Superette in the suburb of Claudlands at around 2pm on Saturday following a report of an aggravated robbery.

An investigation into the incident was now underway.

“Police were called to a Heaphy Terrace commercial premises...after a report of three men entering the store armed with a machete and making demands,” police said.

“One person was then assaulted, causing a wound to the shoulder. They have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.”

The offenders fled the scene in a vehicle.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times A small group of people were outside the store where witnesses said a person was “swiped across the arm” with a machete.

Following the ordeal numerous items from the front counter and shelves inside the superette had been sprayed across the floor, including cigarette and sweets packets.

A small group of people were outside the store where a witness said a person was “swiped across the shoulder” with a machete.

Several police detective vehicles and one ambulance were parked by the kerb in front of the dairy.

Owner of the store, Bhupen Patel said he was inside his shop near the back end at the time.

“I was alone” he said.

He spotted the men walk into the store, one brandishing a machete and “straight away” ran to the back of the shop.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Owner of the store, Bhupen Patel said he was “alone” near the back of his Heaphy Terrace shop during the ordeal which had left him shaken.

Patel said he had a fog canon and alarm system installed in his store and when the fog cannon went off, he saw the men run out of the store.

“I’m still shaking...It’s scary you know,” he said.

St John Hato Hone responded to the incident at 1:57pm with one ambulance and two rapid response units.

One patient was assessed and treated before being transported to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

"This type of violent incident is unacceptable. We are now working hard to identify and locate those involved so we can hold them accountable,” Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said.

"We have received several eyewitness accounts as well as footage, all of which will be extremely useful in our investigation."

Patel couldn't believe he had come away from the incident unharmed.

“Safety is very important for us...I thank God that I am safe.”

It was unknown if anything was taken.

Police wanted to remind people to never put themselves in harm's way but asked witnesses to the incident to contact them.