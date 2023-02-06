Hamilton getting $6 million less than maximum offered for transport projects

Better infrastructure for “micro-mobility” such as scooter use is part of the new funding.

Hamilton is set to get $33.2 million from transport agency Waka Kotahi for improving biking, walking and public transport in the city but that’s about $6 million less than the maximum offered late last year.

In December, it was announced that Hamilton was due for up to $39.13 million in Climate Emergency Response Fund Transport Choices cash from the Government.

The final amount – now set at the $33.2 million – was dependent on discussions with Waka Kotahi. The city council will also contribute $3.8 million towards improvements, making a total of $37 million.

On the gap between the maximum made available last year and what was finally agreed, the council’s public transport and urban mobility manager Martin Parkes said Waka Kotahi decided some of Hamilton’s suggested projects did not meet the funding criteria.

Of the $37 million to be spent, some $24.96 million will go towards “strategic cycling and micro-mobility” infrastructure (for the likes of bikes and scooters), public transport projects will get $8.44 million and walkable neighbourhoods projects $3.6 million, Parkes said.

Final details – still subject to Waka Kotahi approval – are due to be signed off by the infrastructure and transport committee.

In a statement, committee chair and deputy mayor Angela O’Leary said the funding meant the council would be able to bring forward 28 important transport upgrades.

“This funding will help us join the dots between more parts of the city,” said O’Leary.

“These projects will really start to open up the city.”

The proposed 28 projects are due to be completed before June 2024.

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff Improving cycling options is another part of the new funding package.

Parkes said there were simple “tweaks” that would enhance existing infrastructure, such as improving bike lanes along Killarney Road so that commuters and students could connect more easily to the Western Rail Trail.

He said the proposed 28 projects were at various stages of development.

Transport Choices is an investment package within the Waka Kotahi Climate Emergency Response Programme that supports local councils to begin immediate work for reduction of carbon emissions by developing safer, greener and healthier travel options. Transport in Hamilton currently makes up about 64% of the city’s total emissions.