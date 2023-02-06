Swelling forecast deficit of $38 million strains city council finances

Hamilton City Council’s projected “balancing the books” budget deficit for next year has now jumped from $12 million to $38 million.

A $26 million jump in Hamilton city’s projected operating deficit for next financial year is placing strain on the council’s finances, raising potential for significantly higher-than-anticipated rates increases in 2023-24.

The rise in the forecast deficit to $38 million follows increased costs this financial year which are expected to continue into next year.

Some of that rise is due to be offset by a $14.65 million Better Off Funding “sweetener” the council is set to receive from the Government as part of the Three Waters reforms.

But that still potentially leaves another $25 million worth of deficit to be covered.

The issue was discussed last week by councillors as they signed off a Better Off Funding Proposal, still subject to approval from the Department of Internal Affairs.

READ MORE:

* 'No brainer' or 'bribe'? Hamilton turns on the Three Waters cash tap

* Debt angst raises spectre of hefty council rates rise for Hamilton households

* Inflation, new costs heap pressure on Hamilton City Council's books



Last year, as part of finalising this year’s annual plan, an operating deficit of $12 million for the 2023/24 financial year was forecast.

In a statement to Stuff on Sunday, the council’s people and organisational performance general manager David Bryant confirmed this had subsequently ballooned by $26 million to $38 million.

“Since then, significant external cost headwinds, largely from increases in inflation and interest, have impacted council’s 2023/24 balancing the books forecast to a $38 million deficit.

“Council’s existing and planned work programmes are simply costing more to deliver.”

The Better Off Funding package will help reduce this deficit to $25 million.

Bryant stressed “these are very raw numbers at this stage and there is much work to be done by staff and elected members” before next year’s annual plan was finalised.

He said councillors and staff “very aware of the rising costs of living and how the decisions we make affect the community”.

“We are not alone in this challenge,” Bryant said, noting most councils, businesses and communities are struggling due to the impact of “significant increases in inflation and interest costs”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton City Council's people and organisation performance general manager David Bryant says the council’s work programmes “are simply costing more to deliver”.

The current rates increase due next year is 4.9%, a council spokesperson said.

Economic development committee chairperson Ewan Wilson, who first raised the increased deficit dilemma with Stuff, said his estimate is that a 12.5% rates increase would be needed to cover the $25 million shortfall, once the Better Off Funding was taken into account.

Wilson said he believed the council needed to either grow revenue or cut its spending to deal with the deficit.

“We have to cut our cloth to fit or go out to the ratepayer and say we need to rate more to balance our books.”

In another media statement Sunday focused on the Better Off Funding application, mayor Paula Southgate said: “Right now, with the skyrocketing cost of living, times are really tough for a lot of people.

“Using these funds to ease the financial pressure on council is the right thing to do.”

A report to councillors indicated the Government had signalled this funding could be used to address unfunded projects in annual plans, as long as it met the funding criteria. The final application is due in at the end of the month.