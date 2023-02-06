Fire at large barn egg operation north of Hamilton

An aerial shot of the affected barn egg operation at Orini north of Hamilton at about 9.45am Monday.

A fire at a large barn egg laying operation at Orini north of Hamilton on Monday has affected at least one building at the multiple-shed site, raising concerns for how many hens have been affected.

But Zeagold Quality Eggs said all 12 staff at the Old Rd site were safe.

A Stuff reporter and photographer at the scene noticed an acrid smell of smoke at the end of the driveway leading into the site. Staff operating a checkpoint there were wearing masks.

The fire service’s North Comms shift manager Josh Pennefather said they were called about 7.45am and five fire trucks and three tankers attended the “well involved” blaze. There was still no stop call on the fire when he was contacted about 10am.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Smoke was still billowing from the site at about 9.45am, two hours after the fire service was called.

A Zeagold spokesperson confirmed the site was a barn egg operation with a lot of laying hens and a number of sheds.

Pennefather understood only one building was affected but the Zeagold spokesperson wasn’t in a position to confirm the extent of the damage or how many birds may have been affected.

Drone footage indicated one main building affected.

Pennefather said the affected shed he knew of was about 100 metres long, 20m wide and 6m high.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A fire service water tanker at the scene.

The Zeagold spokesperson said the company would be making a more detailed statement later on Monday morning.

The fire comes at a time of egg shortages nationally.