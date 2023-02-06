Fire kills 50,000 hens amid national egg shortage

An aerial shot of the affected barn egg operation at Orini north of Hamilton at about 9.45am Monday.

Fifty thousand hens are estimated to have died after a fire at a huge barn laying operation at Orini north of Hamilton on Waitangi Day.

But Zeagold Foods – which describes itself as the country’s largest egg producer – said on Monday that all 12 staff on duty at the Old Rd site were safe after the blaze.

The fire was first thought to have killed 75,000 birds and two laying sheds were lost, raising fears of additional egg shortages throughout the country.

But Zeagold Nutrition chief executive John McKay said in a statement late Monday that the death toll was lower than first thought: “I want to assure New Zealanders that we’ll be working hard to continue to supply eggs and get back to full capacity as soon as possible.

“The reality is the losses at Orini represent only 1.4% of the layer hen population nationally so while it’s a tragic loss it won’t have a significant impact on egg supply.”

Zeagold had noted before McKay’s statement that it had extensive farms nationally.

Commenting on the earlier reports of 75,000 birds dead, the executive director of the Egg Producers Federation of NZ Michael Brooks had said the deaths would add to supply pressures.

“It’s not going to be catastrophic...but it’s certainly not going to help,” he said.

Meanwhile, McKay said a specialist avian vet was assessing and caring for the birds in the remaining sheds.

“His initial report is that the birds seem to be in good health.”

It was expected the onsite packing facility would be operational from Monday evening to ensure all the eggs unaffected by the fire could be packed and delivered to customers.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

A Stuff reporter and photographer attending the scene on Monday morning noticed an acrid smell of smoke at the end of the driveway leading into the site. Staff operating a checkpoint there were wearing masks.

The fire service’s North Comms shift manager Josh Pennefather said they were called about 7.45am and five fire trucks and three tankers attended the “well involved” blaze.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Smoke was still billowing from the site at about 9.45am, two hours after the fire service was called.

Pennefather said the affected shed he initially knew of was about 100 metres long, 20m wide and 6m high.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A fire tanker at the Orini site.

The company’s website describes Zeagold as New Zealand's leading producer of eggs and egg products.

“The business built its base farm at Waikouaiti half an hour north of Dunedin in 1998. Since that time the business has grown through a combination of acquisition of existing farms and the building of further capacity, to now having production and distribution operations throughout the entire country,” the website said.

”All our laying birds are managed to the highest welfare standards and meet with the requirements of the Animal Welfare (Layer Hens) Code of Welfare 2012.”

Farms were designed around the best practice and technology from Europe and the UK which are at the forefront of laying hen operations world wide, the website said.