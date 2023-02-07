Man accused of exploiting migrants says they offered 'training' for Western life

Antony Swarbrick told the jury on Tuesday he brought 16 Papua New Guinea migrants to New Zealand to “shift their mindset”.

A man accused of exploiting migrants says he was trying to help them out of the poverty, violence and corruption in Papua New Guinea by teaching them "our way of life".

It was part of his wife’s plan to expose people to New Zealand culture and improve their lives, Antony Swarbrick told the jury.

But workers who previously gave evidence said they were supposed to do seasonal work to send money home – then when work did start one person got $135 for a week’s efforts at a Hawke’s Bay vineyard.

The Waikato couple, Swarbrick and Christina Kewa-Swarbrick, have pleaded not guilty to 99 immigration-related charges, including helping people breach visa conditions.

Martha Fretton, whose company contracted workers out to the vineyard, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of aiding people to breach their visa conditions.

Swarbrick told the court about how he sponsored the 16 people – as part of his wife’s Global 4040 programme – and helped them fill out their visitor visa applications.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Christina Kewa-Swarbrick is also on trial at Hamilton District Court on immigration charges relating to a group of workers brought over from Papua New Guinea.

The meetings to recruit people in Papua New Guinea were in Tok Pisin, he said. He was just there to support his wife.

But he knew they were unable to work, he said. His role as a sponsor was to support them and make sure they were ready to leave when their visa expired.

Once in New Zealand, the migrants stayed at the Swarbricks’ “mansion” where they were "treated them like kings and queens", the court has heard.

Swarbrick said they did lots of tourist activities in Hamilton– like visiting the Hamilton Gardens, a Tūrangawaewae marae visit, visiting the Waikato River, shopping, and having dinner out.

“It was all new to them,” he said.

“I’ve lived there and seen the poverty, violence, corruption. Life was hard there for those people, something was needed to give them a better life moving forward,” Swarbrick said.

Some of the men also participated in the Man Up programme with Destiny Church.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Martha Fretton, who had a labour contracting company, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of aiding people to breach their visa conditions.

He said the “training” at a vineyard in Hawke’s Bay and nursery in Cambridge was organised by Kewa-Swarbrick, and hadn’t been planned before the people arrived.

The migrants were paid an allowance for personal things and this was sometimes given in an envelope with a payslip.

But he said the payslip was not real and was just to show the Papua New Guinea nationals what it would look like if they worked in a real job.

He said there was no correlation between the payslip and the training.

Swarbrick said he did not think the labour would breach the peoples’ visa conditions because there were no employment agreements or wages paid.

The trial continues in Hamilton District Court before Judge Robert Spear, where Crown prosecutor Kaleb Whyte is cross-examining Swarbrick’s evidence.

Four Papua New Guinea nationals would also give evidence in Swarbrick’s defence – one who did training at the Hawke’s Bay vineyard and three who went to the Cambridge nursery.