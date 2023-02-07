More pressure on ratepayer pockets as Waikato Regional Council eyes 6.1% rise

It’s a big jump from the 1.6% rise forecast by the regional council in its last long term plan and comes as Hamilton City Council faces a ballooning deficit (file photo).

The rates bite for Waikato’s property owners is set to grow even deeper with the regional council considering a 6.1% rise next financial year.

That compares to a projected 1.6% rise in a long term plan set several years ago – the council says economic conditions have “changed at pace”.

“It is frustrating but it’s the reality of what we’re facing,” chief executive Chris McLay told Stuff Tuesday, when asked about having to propose higher increases at a time of strong inflation for consumers and cost pressures faced by councils.

And it’s possible even more spending could be added at a council meeting on Thursday but some items may have to be dropped to accommodate it.

This follows news Hamilton City Council faces a ballooning operating deficit of $38 million in 2023-24 – up $26 million on a forecast last year – adding to pressure on rates there also.

At the regional council, everything from inflation to staff retention and public transport cost increases is putting pressure on the budget.

A report for Thursday’s meeting, by finance and business services director Janine Becker, said the 6.1% jump was made up of two components:

A 2.6% increase in general rate and uniform annual general charge (UAGC), with revenue used for a variety of services.

A 9.7% rise in targeted rates collected for specific purposes.

Ella Bates-Hermans/STUFF The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average. Video first published August 30 2022.

Overall, general rates and UAGC were set to rise $1.07 million on an earlier forecast, and targeted rates by $4.11 million.

Becker said economic conditions had “changed at pace” since the last long term plan with various factors helping push up the proposed 2023-24 budget.

They included goods and services inflation, higher interest rates, wage pressures and extra insurance.

Some public transport related costs had jumped 11%, adding more than $2 million to the budget compared to last year.

The proposed budget also has a 4% uplift in staff remuneration.

“However, in light of current conditions and the importance of being able to attract and retain a high calibre staff, consideration of an increase in this to 5% is requested (additional cost of $566,000).”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Council chief executive Chris McLay says it’s frustrating to propose higher than desired rates increases “but it’s the reality of what we’re facing”.

Staff turnover “remains high” at 18% over calendar 2022 “with year to date turnover in some business areas up to 32%”, the report said.

“Attraction and retention of a skilled workforce is key to the achievement of the council’s goals and objectives.”

Inflation assumed for the 2023-24 annual plan was now 3.8-4% compared to 2.5% at the time of the long term plan. This had added $1.7 million to the budget request.

On top of the 6.1% rise proposed, the report also seeks $1.66 million in new operating expenditure, expected to have a total rates impact of $752,000. That includes “total mobility” regional transport expansion ($1.24 million), a “customer transformation programme” ($228,000) and iwi Māori partnership and engagement funding ($200,000).

But these extra $1.66 million costs won’t be added unless the council okays them – other items might potentially have to be dropped to accommodate them, Becker said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The rates decision for Waikato Regional Council comes as consumers and councils around the country struggle with inflation (file photo).

Total mobility involves a government-subsidised door-to-door transport scheme for those with mobility limitations, while the initial customer transformation programme work would include helping staff to better understand “customers”, answer their questions and direct them to the right people for a response.

The iwi Māori funding is to support iwi engagement with the council “to ensure that Māori perspectives are incorporated into the work that we do”, the report said.

Meanwhile, councillors will consider a separate report on how best to repay nearly $1.9 million costs following the complex funding fracas that halted the controversial Muggeridge’s pump station drainage project at Ngatea on the Hauraki Plains.

The council pulled the pin on it after the Government declined expected funding of $5.7 million – but not before the nearly $1.9 million debt accumulated.

The Muggeridge’s report said interest costs over 10 years were set to take this figure to $2.5 million.

Staff have recommended costs are met through a combination of Piako River Scheme targeted rate (80.75%), general rate (14.25%) and from Hauraki District Council (5%).