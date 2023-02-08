'It's a destroyed city now' - Hamilton Turkish community watch their country crumble

Two-thirds will go to Turkey and one third will go to Syria.

It’s taken one catastrophic shake between the border of Turkey and Syria to send shock waves into Turkish communities across the world.

Gulping back tears, Muhammed Kazankiran has never seen anything like this in his home country before.

”I think nobody I know is dead, but they are still searching under the rubble because there’s more than 11,000 houses destroyed,” Kazankiran said.

The Kazankiran family run their own Turkish café in Hamilton city - it’s a taste of home, being so far away.

His father, mother, two brothers and himself moved to New Zealand in 2012 to join their uncle but two of Kazankiran’s sisters have fled their homes in Turkey after the first major 7.8 shake.

The village they were raised in for 14-years, Karahoyuk, has been reduced to piles of wreckage.

“We were having a family lunch on Monday, it was Waitangi day and I had family members over and when we heard what happened they all started crying...we had a moment of silence for a while,” he said

“People are sleeping in their cars, they’ve got tents...it’s the middle of winter when it’s snowy and windy, there’s no power, no gas or drinking water.”

Khalil Hamra/AP A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city, southern Turkey.

It’s been traumatising for Kazankiran and his family. His biggest fear he said, would be someone he knows dying in their sleep while in the cold.

”I have hope, but there’s not much I can do physically,” Kazankiran said.

It wasn’t uncommon for earthquakes to happen in Turkey as the country sits on branching fault lines.

The initial magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck during the pitch black of night near the Syrian border on Monday.

It was a sweeping force which was followed by a second 7.5 aftershock, flattening thousands of buildings and killing more than 3000 people.

Locals were sent fleeing for their lives and there are fears the death toll will rise.

Emir Ay from the New Zealand Turkish Society moved to New Zealand with his brother seven years ago.

His family back in Turkey “were trying to use their bare hands” to search through the rumble to find loved ones but soon discovered they had perished.

“It’s a destroyed city now” he said, with those in New Zealand overwhelmed by grief as they struggle to help from so far away.

“I was living in east Turkey...I can say almost all my family is over there in Turkey, only me and my brother are here,” Ay said.

Turkish communities across the world are mourning their loved ones and their country. In New Zealand, relatives were in agony watching the devastation unfold.

“You can’t reach them...we were trying to text, we did reach them yesterday.”

But it was the midst of winter, with locals homeless and without the necessities, the bitter temperature would reach them eventually.

“I just want everyone to be safe ... There is a pain you wish no one has to feel – this is that kind of thing.”

New Zealand is giving $1.5 million to help in the wake of the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the initial contribution would go towards the response in Turkey and Syria, to help meet the humanitarian need.

“Our humanitarian contribution will support teams from the Turkish Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent to deliver essential relief items such as food supplies, tents and blankets, and provide lifesaving medical assistance and psychological support,” Mahuta said.

“Officials will continue to monitor the humanitarian needs and assess options for further support.”