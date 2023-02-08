Puppy had leg amputated after 'blunt force', owner prosecuted for not seeking care

Kunckles the puppy had multiple spine fractures, broken ribs and his right back leg was broken in two places.

The owner of a puppy that had its leg amputated because of severe “blunt force” injuries has been prosecuted for not seeking vet care.

‘Knuckles’ had multiple spine fractures, broken ribs and his right back leg was broken in two places, the SPCA said in a statement.

A vet had said the injuries were chronic in nature, had occurred some time ago – and each fracture happened at different times.

Clint Maikuku was sentenced on Tuesday in Hamilton District Court, where he was ordered to pay $1250, and do 200 hours of community work for failing to treat an injured animal.

He was also disqualified from owning animals for a period of five years.

The SPCA was first called to Maikuku’s house in August last year following calls of concern. They found the puppy on a deck, unable to bear any weight on his back right leg.

He appeared fearful, and wet himself when an inspector picked him up.

Knuckles was seized by SPCA and immediately taken to a vet for x-rays.

Maikuku claimed Knuckles always had problems with that leg, and he’d dropped the puppy three times because he wriggled when being carried.

He claimed the numerous fractures were the result of a neighbour who “accidentally stood on him”.

Maikuku said Knuckles had a limp afterwards, but it began to improve for about a week before he was dropped again.

He told the SPCA inspectors he’d tried to care for the puppy with massages and cuddles, but could not afford vet treatment.

The vet said the injuries were the result of “some kind of blunt force” – and could be anything from being hit by a car, to being struck by a heavy object or a hard kick.

Due to the severity of injury to Knuckle’s back right leg, it had to be amputated.

SPCA CEO Gabby Clezy said the level of cruelty was sickening.

“No animal - no matter how great or small - deserves the level of pain and cruelty that Knuckles was forced to endure.

“We are grateful to the member of the public who called with obvious concern about the welfare of this puppy.”

She said it was vital people contacted their vet if a pet was injured.

“We understand cost of living is affecting many New Zealand families at this time, but many vets’ have payment plans and financial options so they can help your pet.

Clezy said the SPCA was always available to offer advice and assistance where needed.