Regional councillors decide on slightly smaller 5.8% rates rise

Regional councillors have settled on a planned 5.8% rates rise for next year, down slightly on the 6.1% proposed.

The regional council has trimmed its sails slightly on a proposed 6.1% rates rise for next year, taking it down to 5.8% at a meeting on Thursday.

The increase is still subject to a decision regarding the future of debt repayment for the abandoned Muggeridge’s pump station project at Ngatea on the Hauraki Plains.

Staff were directed to report back later this month on options for the pump.

However, a council spokesperson noted that this project “has been accounted for in the budget at a higher amount than the council is likely to land on at its meeting later this month”.

On Thursday, the council had talked down the impact of the 6.1% rise suggested initially, which came at a time when consumers are facing cost pressures on multiple fronts. It compared to a projected 1.6% in the last long term plan.

Chief executive Chris McLay said Thursday managers had worked hard to propose a rise for 2023-24 that was “realistic” given inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, a proposal to add $200,000 to the proposed $196 million budget to help iwi engage better with the council was finally carried but only after a tight 8-6 vote in favour, with three against and three abstentions.

During discussion on the issue, councillor Clyde Graf had queried whether the council’s uniform annual general charge rates should be used, and that it might be better for central government to fund this work.

Some other cultures and organisations might object to the funding by the council when they didn’t have access to it themselves, Graf said.

But Māori constituency councillor Tipa Mahuta said “just note no-one else has a treaty right” to be consulted in the way that iwi are.

The council has statutory obligations to work with iwi in a range of areas.