Sonning car park ownership impacts Waitangi claim, but hapū still hopeful

The city council says the Sonning car park/Opoia pa site it owns is private land that can’t be returned through a recommendation from theWaitangi Tribunal but a local hapū historian thinks a voluntary deal could still be arrived at.

The controversial Sonning carpark site, being considered for a residential high-rise development in the central city, can’t be covered by a Waitangi Tribunal recommendation for its return to local Māori, says Hamilton City Council.

It says the carpark – which the council could sell as part of any redevelopment – is defined as private land and the Treaty of Waitangi Act 1975 prevents the tribunal from recommending the return of any such land to Māori ownership.

“The fact that Ngāti Wairere may make a claim would not prevent council from proceeding to develop or sell the land,” general manager growth Blair Bowcott said in a statement.

That view is broadly supported by Waikato University law professor Al Gillespie who said Friday: “As a general rule, if it’s private land they shall not recommend.”

But people can return private land voluntarily to Māori, he added.

Despite those views, the prospect of a claim appears to have concerned Foster Construction, which is looking at being involved in the redevelopment.

Chief executive Leonard Gardner said in November that it was hoped to have a development concept ready by this month. But, in a text Thursday, he said: “Noting has progressed due to treaty claim status on site.” He didn’t want to comment further.

The council’s and Gillespie’s comments, and those of Gardner, follow an announcement late last year by local hapū Ngāti Wairere historian Wiremu Puke that a claim would be made to the tribunal about the former Opoia Pā site.

That was because there had been no city council consultation with Ngāti Wairere about its future and its historic importance. He agreed Friday that private land was excluded from tribunal return to Māori recommendations but noted there had been such returns “if the owner is prepared to do so”.

He hoped the council could work with the hapū on the issue. “The ball’s in their court,” he said, adding a decision would ultimately need to be made by councillors rather than management.

Ngāti Wairere historian Wiremu Puke would like to see a "peace park" at the former Opoia Pā site.

“What we are looking for is a pā site that is returned to Ngāti Wairere and the city.” He hoped the site could be developed with a “peace park” theme.

Ngāti Wairere claims trust negoitiator Hadyn​ Solomon said Opoia and all other sites of cultural significance to the hapū were being included in the claim.

“Whilst the return of the land is preferable, there are other redress mechanisms that apply as well, such as a statutory acknowledgement or another is a statement of association.

“It allows our people cultural repatriation to sites that have been sold by the Crown or council into private ownership.”

Bowcott said that, besides being excluded from Waitangi Tribunal return recommendations, the land wasn’t subject to offer back provisions in the Public Works Act or restrictions in the Waikato Tainui Raupatu Claims Settlement Act.

“While the sale of council-owned land does not require public consultation, council is committed to open discussion and engagement with potentially affected parties, including surrounding residents and mana whenua”, including Ngāti Wairere, he said.

Bowcott also said the area is a recorded site with the NZ Archaeological Association. “Development of this site would require a resource consent and a developer would be required to engage with mana whenua and Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga throughout this process.”

The current “affordable housing” – not “social housing” – proposal for the site is from Hamilton Korimako Trust, said Bowcott. “The trust are looking at funding, design and operational models as part of their planning.”

Gordon Chesterman - chairperson of the Guardians of Claudelands group concerned about Sonning development - said it isn’t clear who the trust is. The council said Friday it was “the proposed governing entity for the development concept”.

City council general manager growth Blair Bowcott said the council is committed to consultation over the site, including with mana whenua.

Gillespie, speaking generally, noted the powers given to the Waitangi Tribunal followed major historical injustice towards Māori.

But the law was clear its recommendation powers only covered publicly owned land. If the rules were tinkered with “you could get a very big backlash” from private landowners, said Gillespie.

Law professor Al Gillespie agrees the law is clear on the Waitangi Tribunal not being able to recommend the return of private land to Māori.

Chesterman said Guardians of Claudelands was due to meet again late this month to consder its next steps.