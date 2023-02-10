Mums-to-be moved out of storm's path as Coromandel prepares for Cyclone Gabrielle

Emergency services across the Coromandel region were “working on preparations for the weather event”.

Expectant mums are being transferred to Hamilton and those left on the Coromandel are hunkering down for a weekend deluge that could potentially cut off the peninsula.

Staff across the emergency services were working on preparations for the weather event as Cyclone Gabrielle loomed with their message simple – if help is needed, they “will find a way” to reach them in “a life-and-death situation”.

The Coromandel Peninsula had turned into a maze for emergency services over the summer period with road closures and weather damage from slips, debris and surface flooding scattered across the region.

This made accessibility a dilemma for all emergency services.

District civil defence controller, Gary Towler said emergency services being able to reach those in need was “going to be a concern” during the upcoming storm.

But despite the obstacles at play, those in Coromandel would be reached one way or another.

“Fire and Emergency (FENZ), St John and the hospitals and Health NZ, they look after all of that, they make it happen,” he said.

STUFF Cracks in key Coromandel road SH25A fast turned into a slip that is still growing. It's "extraordinary" and no-one can say when it'll be fixed, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said.

“We would find a way, FENZ, police and ambulance, they work together very closely on ensuring they can find a way to look after somebody who is critically ill.”

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said Health NZ hospitals continue to operate as normal and primary care services remain available in the Coromandel.

They were identifying the most vulnerable patients such as pregnant women due to give birth and transferring them to Hamilton.

“We are identifying high-needs women who are due to give birth within the next 10 days and, where appropriate, seeking to transfer them to the Hamilton area over the next two days where they will be provided support and accommodation."

The Waikato Westpac Helicopter was on call 24/7 to reach patients across the region, alongside a Bay of Plenty service.

Sharni Weir from the Philips Search & Rescue Trust that manages the helicopter said all the emergency services were looping together as the best approach during the storm.

Philips Search & Rescue Trust would not say which weather conditions they couldn’t fly in or what the protocol would be if weather conditions stopped a crew from flying to an emergency.

Weir said St John operate the air desk/call centre which dispatches the helicopter to incidents.

“Accidents or emergency situations can happen anywhere, anytime...like all missions, our pilots will be monitoring the forecast closely. We will always use our best endeavours in a life-and-death situation to get to a patient in need,” Weir said.

“The pilot in charge would decide if it is safe to fly or not, based on many different factors.”

supplied/Stuff Philips Search & Rescue Trust said their pilots were monitoring the forecast closely.

Hato Hone St John were on “high alert” preparing resources to be deployed to areas most likely to be affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

HHSJ National Ambulance Controller, Stuart Cockburn, said it was “business as usual”.

“We’re well-placed to deal with weather events and will be proactively moving resources into the areas that are predicted to be the hardest hit,” Cockburn said.

Emergency services had measures in place to reach people who may be cut off due to flooding or slips.

Mark Taylor/Stuff District civil defence controller, Gary Towler said emergency services reaching those in need was “going to be a concern”.

But in circumstances where the conditions did worsen Cockburn cautioned whānau and communities to prepare in case there are delays in reaching them.

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle had now reached a “severe” category 3 storm above the Coral Sea with MetService issuing heavy rain watches on Friday morning for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

MetService also warned of strong winds, heavy rain and large swells set to thrash the north island from Sunday.

In anticipation of Cyclone Gabrielle, Towler said they had done assessments on every coastal community.

They were rated low, medium or of high threat, with all the high threat communities being notified to prepare for evacuation.

“The impacts of this event are going to be severe, so yes we will expect a little disruption, our roading network is undoubtedly going to be compromised,” Towler said.

“We’re putting in a very strong message out to get people in vulnerable areas which we have identified to prepare to evacuate...so that they’re somewhere safe by Monday night...there’s lots.”