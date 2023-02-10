Metro mayors discuss growing big city crime problems

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate, Palmerston North mayor and Local Government NZ metro mayors chair Grant Smith, and NZ police assistant commissioner Bruce O'Brien at Claudelands in Hamilton.

Mayors of major metropolitan centres meeting in Hamilton have been sharing their frustrations over rising crime in communities, particularly youth offending, with their chairperson wanting more “cops on the beat again”.

Local Government NZ metro mayors chair Grant Smith, from Palmerston North, was speaking Friday after a national level briefing from police assistant commissioner Bruce O’Brien at a hui at Claudelands.

Smith said the Government also needs to dig deeper into its pockets generally to fund responses to crime.

“Police have got an incredibly difficult job with limited resources,” he said.

“The presence of police in communities can be improved. Presence helps. They’re seen as part of the community.”

O’Brien agreed a visible police presence does provide public reassurance and prevents crime.

He also said greater engagement of communities in finding solutions to various problems was important. They had the key to uplifting the local “wairua” or spirit in a way that supported people and discouraged crime.

Police could also play a key role in helping communities with this. “We enable it,” O’Brien said.

supplied/Stuff Ram raiders at a Christchurch restaurant.

Smith agreed “the community have some of the best solutions” to problems occurring in their areas.

It was important to address the causes of crime, such as young people having “challenging” social backgrounds and not going to school, as well as solutions to it.

“We’ve got to lean harder on our central government politicians”, he said.

“Getting alignment of agencies...that support the police to ensure the ball doesn’t get dropped” was a key.

He was disturbed seeing young people returning to the justice system repeatedly. “We need to make sure we can help them,” Smith said, but also felt young offenders needed to face “consequences”.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said: “The police are under so much pressure from all types of crime.

“We’ve got to learn from each other, police and social agencies. We all recognise this is a New Zealand issue and we are in it together.”