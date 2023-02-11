Motorists to expect delays following crash on Waikato Expressway

Motorists travelling along the Waikato Expressway near Rangiriri are being told to expect delays.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays when using the Waikato Expressway following a two vehicle crash on Saturday.

Police received a report of a crash between the Glen Murray Rd off-ramp and Rodda Rd off-ramp, at Rangiriri, at 2:50pm.

Two people are understood to have moderate injuries.

“All lanes of the expressway were shut for a short time, however all southbound lanes have since reopened, along with one northbound lane,” police said.