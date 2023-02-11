Two dead after car found crashed down a bank near Ōpōtiki

A serious crash killed two people on SH35 at Toatoa near Ōpōtiki.

Two people have died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 35, north of Ōpōtiki.

Emergency services responded to a serious crash on SH35 after a car was found down a bank on Saturday.

The crash was reported to police about 3.40pm after a passerby discovered the crashed car at Toatoa, near Opape Rd in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating, police said.

“Motorists in the area should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.”

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.