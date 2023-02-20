Record spend in Hamilton CBD 'a positive sign' for 2023

An end-of-year bounce back from Covid-19 restrictions and cost rises helped drive a record spend in central Hamilton last year.

An end-of-year bounce back from Covid-19 restrictions and cost rises helped drive a record retail electronic spend of $711 million in central Hamilton last year.

That figure – not adjusted for inflation – was up just under 11.8% on a year earlier compared to the official consumer price index rise for 2022 of 7.2%.

But there were notes of caution as the number of retail merchants dropped by 13 over the year.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF The record retail spend in the central city was up almost 12% on the previous year – a positive sign for 2023 and beyond, says the Hamilton Central Business Association.

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said the record result followed big jumps in the September and December quarters as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

READ MORE:

* Lifeline for CBD as red traffic light keeps punters at home

* Biting back against Covid: New eateries and bars to open in Hamilton

* Sale figures soar in Hamilton's CBD



“We ended the year on the high. We were up 27% for the December quarter. Some of this was rebound spend, particularly for accommodation and hospitality.”

The bulk of growth in that sector – where the annual spend rose 13.7% to $116 million – was in accommodation as people started to travel more in a less restricted environment, she said.

Williams also highlighted a 37% rise in fuel and automotive spending to $62 million (with a significant $10 rise per transaction) and an 8.55% rise in spending on home and recreation-related purchases to $165 million.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF The return of sunshine helped bring people into town on Sunday.

She thought these sectors also saw good growth due to fewer Covid-19 restrictions and people becoming less cautious in their spending.

“It did end the year on a high.”

A solid $427 million of the overall spend came from Hamiltonians, while rest-of-Waikato shoppers spent $192 million and those from outside Waikato $92 million. Those figures were similar in percentage terms to the previous year.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF A number of new builds in the CBD are due to bring more people into the CBD.

“Local support came out to play,” said Williams.

“A lot of the extra spending was Hamilton locals.”

Joyce Gallichan and her friends from the Salvation Army, for instance, said the CBD had bounced back and felt more “normal” again.

They were glad to see cafes full, shops doing business and foot traffic humming.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Jono and Paula McCullough are pleased to see the central city humming again.

On Barton St, Cambridge couple Jono and Paula McCullough were buying jetski gear and said it was nice to see things moving again.

“It’s great to see because the main street had been pretty dead for a long time,” Jono McCullough said.

A Love the Centre campaign from the association launched mid-2022 would have created “an additional awareness and profile” for the CBD, Williams said.

“We’re taking it as a really positive sign that the public are supporting the central city. We are at the heart of Hamilton and we are a destination for locals and out-of-towners.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams sees positive signs in the CBD bounce-back.

She also said a higher-than-normal 50 new businesses had opened in the CBD last year.

However, the flipside of the positive news was that the actual number of retail merchants in the CBD dropped significantly by 13 to 449 at the end of the year compared to 2021, with accommodation and hospitality “the hardest hit”, said Williams. That figure compares to a high of 513 for the past six years in 2016.

She thought there was some “natural churn” but also tougher economic conditions in recent years would have played a part in the drop.

Association board member Mike Neale, speaking in his role as managing director of real estate firm NAI Harcourts, said: “It’s generally the poorer offerings that have suffered the most when it comes to going out of business.”

Tom Lee/Stuff “You can see the light at the end of the tunnel” in terms of a stronger business environment for retailers later in the year, Mike Neale from NAI Harcourts says.

Also, while a survey in June last year showed a 5.5% retail vacancy rate, a current survey due out shortly was expected to show a significant rise to 6%, Neale said.

He suspected some businesses propped up by Government support during Covid-19 might be finding carrying on too tough. “For the poorer offerings the chickens are coming home to roost somewhat,” said Neale.

However, he noted steady enquiries for retail space for new businesses or those wanting to re-locate.

Also, investment in new builds in the CBD – such as the regional theatre, Union Square, NZ Blood and ACC – would eventually “bring hundreds of workers into the CBD”, Williams predicted.

Neale said retailers thinking of investing, improvements and long-term lease commitments were looking for more “consistency” in their business, and he believed this would come in the second half of 2023 as interest rates stabilised or reduced, boosting consumer confidence.

“You can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Neale said.