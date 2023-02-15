Thames-Coromandel recovery effort set to be 'very long and very expensive'

The Thames-Coromandel District has taken a real hammering, mayor Len Salt told Stuff on Tuesday.

The cost of the recovery across the Thames-Coromandel district after Cyclone Gabrielle would be high, but placing a ballpark number on it would be tricky say experts.

One economist had already put the price of a nationwide recovery mission in the tens of billions, while another was adamant that predicting costs too early would not lead to anything accurate.

On a regional level, those right in the thick of the Coromandel Peninsula simply said “it was too early to tell”.

Chair in the Economics of Disasters and Climate Change at Victoria University of Wellington, Professor Ilan Noy, said speculating costs early in the recovery effort was “just baloney”.

All the agencies and parties involved needed to know the extent of destruction first.

But Noy did believe that a lot of the costs in regard to Thames-Coromandel would derive from the transport network.

“Reconstruction always takes longer than initially expected,” Noy said.

Contractors were still clearing multiple slips, trees, mud and debris from the roadside where people were cut off by the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Thames-Coromandel District Council A significant slip on SH25 Thames Coast Road after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Typically after disasters, the numbers that are thrown out in the initial 72 hours are a lot of times very wide of the mark, it’s just not very useful,” he said.

“If it’s 10 billion, 5 billion, 3 billion it doesn’t matter, but it will later.”

Thames Coromandel district controller, Garry Towler was expecting the cost of recovery both economically and practically to be “very long and very expensive”.

“It is actually carnage...the entire Coromandel from the Thames Coast Road right around through Whangamatā and up to Waihī, they’re all fully compromised,” Towler said.

“They’re compromised to the point that as soon as the roading contractors clear one slip another one comes down.”

Cooped up in Thames, National MP Scott Simpson was also reluctant to pitch an estimated cost for the repair job after “complete devastation” had been left behind.

“The sun is out, if anything else that is a morale booster,” Simpson said.

“I couldn’t begin to put a dollar figure on it, I’m not an economist...all I know is that our roading infrastructure has been very badly compromised.”

What Simpson could say was that it would take “significant time and money to rebuild” the roading network to anything like it was before the storm.

Stuff Thames-Coromandel District Council’s mayor, Len Salt, spent Wednesday surveying the damae on the peninsula.

The majority of the roading network around the Coromandel Peninsula, including State Highway 25, remain closed, System Manager Waikato for Waka Kotahi, Cara Lauder said.

Worth noting was between Hikuai and Whangamatā, between Te Rerenga and Kūaotunu and between Thames and Tapu.

“Travel everywhere else should only be for essential purposes only. Conditions are hazardous and even though the weather has improved,” Lauder said.

“Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s top priority is restoring access to these isolated communities as soon as possible, and enabling access for emergency services where possible.”

The mayor for Thames-Coromandel District was not available to comment on a projected cost but had spent Wednesday surveying the damage with Minister of Transport, Michael Wood, in Whitianga.

On the other hand, one aspect of the recovery that could be confirmed was the weather.

MetService released weather statistics indicating the strength of rain and wind that pelted the Coromandel Peninsula from 12am Sunday February 12 to 7am Wednesday.

The Pinnacles station in the ranges recorded 447 mm of rain and other elevated stations received 220 – 270 mm for the region.

Whitianga recorded 170.6 mm while Golden Valley (near Waihī) experienced wind gusts of up to 109 kph.