Cyclone scuppers Coromandel dad's wedding plans - and he's not the only one

Tairua father Brent McCown was over the moon when he marked the date for the wedding of his daughter Tania in Paihia.

As an ex-tropical cyclone drenched the Coromandel Peninsula, Brent McCown was isolated at his Tairua home with his wife and one thought on his mind, ‘will I make it to Tania’s wedding?’

Tania is McCown’s daughter and for the past year he had her special day marked on the calendar.

There had already been two postponements before the Thursday date was set which meant “third time lucky” and it would go ahead in Pihia, rain or shine.

McCowan had been eagerly practising his speech the past few days.

“I adopted her when she was three-years-old, so I’ve been a solo parent and pretty much brought her up...I’ve been waiting 32 years to walk her down the aisle,” McCown said.

“We were pretty excited, she’s met a really nice bloke and I have two grandsons from them and the thought of them finally being able to be married and move on in the next stage of their life was pretty exciting.”

But on Sunday Cyclone Gabrielle made landfall on the east side of the North Island, and it hit with unforgiving force.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF Jodie and her husband David Munro have set up a wedding planning business Emerald and Ebony, helping couples organise sustainable, no waste weddings.

“We’ve got no power and no Internet...we thought the house was going to take off, it was quite hectic.”

But McCown had a friend “one of those angels” as he describes who did a call-out on social media for anyone willing to fly the stranded father to Paihia.

They hit the jackpot when someone with a small plane offered to take them.

The couple got up bright and early on Thursday morning at 5am to board their flight and things were looking up.

“We were up and down all night,” McCown said.

“I thought we were going to get there no matter what.”

But a storm on Wednesday night had jeopardised their flight path and McCown was once again at the mercy of the weather and stuck in the Coromandel .

He was heartbroken after he and his wife “tried everything” whether it was boarding a plane or driving the long journey up north. But with the roads still inundated with wreckage from the storm they were defeated.

“I don’t think it’s hit home just yet ,” he said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Brent McCown, pictured with his wife Larissa, says he had been waiting for 32 years to walk his daughter down the aisle.

“She’s up there and there’s no one from our family at all.”

Wedding venues in the Coromandel Peninsula echoed the gut-wrenching disappointment being felt across the business sector.

It had been six weeks with storm after storm coming through.

For Hillbrook Farm & Estate north of Whangamatā, Cyclone Gabrielle had tarnished what would usually be their “peak season”.

Director Nadia Hurren said bookings were usually made well in advance, but the storm had forced people to cancel.

“We’re just working through each booking at the moment...we won’t know how many cancellations there will be because we’re just waiting on basically if the roads will open or not because obviously they’ve planned so far in advance,” she said.

It had been “devastating” for the venue, but they were holding out for when the roads reopened, and they could hopefully finish off the rest of the summer.

“With the cancellations it will affect us...everyone is in good spirits, we’re just working through it.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Wedding venues in the Coromandel region have felt the bite of the storm given clients were having to cancel their bookings due to the uncertain times.

Further north at Cooks Beach, Mercury Ridge was usually a wedding and boutique accommodation hotspot for internationals with 95% of this year’s bookings being from overseas.

But they, too, had been sifting through cancellations as clients were blocked from flying in.

Owner and operator Tom Jenkins said this was going to “make a huge dent in this year's profit”.

“We’ve had about 11 or 12 cancellations so far and all of them are valuable to us, flights have been cancelled so if they were meant to be flying in, those bookings have been cancelled,” Jenkins said.

“We can’t do much about the weather.”

McCown’s daughter was married on Thursday with him watching via a livestream.

“We thought that maybe we would have been able to surprise her...but we weren’t able to,” he said.

“She is the only thing, I love her more than the world.”