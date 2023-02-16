Raglan route opening aimed for early March

State Highway 23 between Hamilton and Raglan with the slumping on Tuesday February 7

The road into Raglan is targeted to reopen at the end of the month.

That’s the latest estimate from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, which has been working on a temporary diversion road around the major slip site that closed State Highway 23 (SH23).

The slip significantly worsened during the Cyclone Gabrielle storm event that devastated much of the North Island; a section of the highway nearly 30m long has now dropped around 2.5m, and has crossed over the centreline.

Earthworks on the temporary diversion road through private property were halted on the morning of Sunday 12 February due to the death of a worker.

Waka Kotahi said it was is deeply saddened by the news of the fatality and the site is under full investigation with the matter with NZ Police and Worksafe.

Tree removal is complete, and contractors Fulton Hogan will continue earthworks and road construction over the next week to 10 days, with a planned opening of the temporary diversion road by 1 March.

Waka Kotahi could not give a firm opening date but was treating the issue as a matter of urgency.

The temporary diversion road would allow the time to thoroughly investigate the cause of the slump, and plan for the restoration of SH23 and long-term resilience of the route.

SH23 was closed on 1 February, following a serious slip on the section known as the Raglan Deviation.

The official detour route remains Ohautira Road, Waingaro Road, Herschel Street, Ellery Street, Whatawhata Avenue, Ngāruawāhia Road, Horotiu Road to re-join SH23; please be careful and drive to the conditions, as it has tight, winding sections.