Hamilton 'well-poised' to cope with looming recession and storm fallout

Economic headwinds are blowing strongly but there’s confidence Hamilton is well-placed to ride them out.

Hamilton is comparatively well-poised to bear up under a recession, as well as economic fallout from Cyclone Gabrielle and other events.

That sober-eyed consensus comes without smugness from business and city council leaders, as well as economists.

It is underpinned by $565 million of commercial and industrial projects in progress in the city, and the likes of up to $150 million in development cash due from the Government.

In the CBD alone there are a dozen major projects on the go. Another nine are in the consenting phase, including the NZ Blood commercial and retail development, and just under 500 apartments.

But there’s still concern some sectors could be particularly affected by the likes of lower demand, cost increases and labour shortages.

So local interests will watch closely at this week’s Reserve Bank update on the official cash rate and economic forecasts, following its prediction late 2022 of a year-long recession starting in second quarter 2023.

Since that prediction, the North Island has been rocked by severe weather events with potential multi-billion dollar recovery costs.

Hamilton has been “lucky” in escaping major physical impacts but the city won’t be immune to economic flow-on effects.

However, the broad consensus is the city has strengths to help ride out downturns.

Supplied/Stuff The completed Rabobank building at Union Square in Hamilton – the project’s director remains confident about the future of the city’s demand for space.

The business view

The project director at the massive Union Square commercial and retail development in the CBD says economic wobbles aren’t a dampener.

One of five buildings is complete and a carpark is set be in place next month. A second building will be ready in September and already has a 90% lease rate, said Rhys Harvey of Foster Group, which is working with Ebbett Group and Imola Ltd.

“The tenant demand has been really good.”

He didn’t see any sign of that demand slackening.

“The Hamilton economy’s prospects continue to be positive”.

Supplied/Stuff Rhys Harvey, development director Foster Group, says tenant demand for Union Square in the CBD has been “really good” so far and he’s seen no sign of demand slackening.

Meanwhile, “businesses in the Waikato are cautiously optimistic, including in Hamilton,” despite “crazy economic times”, said Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good.

“By and large Waikato balance sheets are strong which gives them the ability to ride out a shallow recession.”

But some were holding off hiring and some could shed staff.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Vanessa Williams from the Hamilton Central Business Association thinks the city remains on a “positive path” economically.

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said: “I think we’re probably placed better than most areas.”

Some sectors, however, could face “tough times”, such as hospitality with its staffing issues.

But, overall, she thought the city was on a “positive path”.

Managing director of real estate firm NAI Harcourts Mike Neale believed the city could cope with recession and storm-related fallout better than others, noting the city was a relatively “safe place”, and had good net migration and infrastructure.

“We’re going to be a place that will attract new businesses, including business continuity operations of big firms wanting a safe place to operate.”

Te Waka regional economic development agency chief executive Fiona Carrick agreed there would be challenges. “If we look to past experience ... some sectors of our economy will fare better than others.”

But diversity and strengths – in sectors such as professional and scientific services, logistics and manufacturing – gave her confidence in local resilience, despite “pockets of challenge”, such as retail and education.

Economists on city’s strengths

University of Waikato Waikato University economics professor Frank Scrimgeour.

“I think our core businesses and sectors are pretty resilient,” said Waikato University economics professor Frank Scrimgeour.

“The good thing about the Waikato is we do have a modest number of large firms doing business that are reasonably well-grounded and capitalised, and so they can take some shocks.”

He didn’t think recession and cyclone-related fallout would lead to significant redundancies but warned of belt-tightening affecting small services businesses. The not-for-profit sector could feel the pinch with donations.

But post-disaster recovery spending could provide some cash-flow advantages, Scrimgeour said.

Alex Lim/Stuff Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says he’s optimistic about Hamilton’s chances.

“I’m pretty optimistic about Hamilton,” says Sense Partners economist Shamubeel Eaqub, citing recent population and economic growth, the region’s rural backbone and logistics developments.

“The city’s job growth has been extraordinary.”

Good jobs, schools, more affordable housing and Hamilton’s business advantages were magnets, for Aucklanders especially.

Such factors would help Hamilton ride out recession “I think better than most” but fears about house prices and inflation could be a negative.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan thinks the wider Waikato might fare “a bit better” than some other parts of the country.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said recession could see Hamilton and Waikato face softening in the likes of household spending, manufacturing demand and construction activity.

But “Waikato might fare a bit better than others compared to some parts of the country” given the region’s relatively affordable housing and increased economic diversity.

Council leaders confident

Christel Yardley/Stuff City councillor Ewan Wilson believes recession will be “shallow and short” and Hamilton’s more diverse economy will help the city cope.

City council economic development committee chairperson Ewan Wilson thought recession will be “shallow and short.”

Hamilton now had a lot of economic diversity – including strong scientific research and health sectors –that would boost resilience, as well as a $50 million endowment fund to invest in projects with long-term developments. There were a couple of proposals – mostly in “bricks and mortar” – that could be announced in coming months.

“We’re agile and have the ability to partner as an economic enabler,” Wilson said.

However, he warned some developers may take a “conservative approach” in the face of recession.

“But I don’t think that will last long and our recovery will be quick.”

Council growth manager Greg Carstens was also optimistic.

“Hamilton looks to be in a good position to withstand a downturn.”

While Hamilton had a natural resilience to weather-related harm, he said recent natural disasters would impact on everyone economically to some degree and any resulting deeper labour shortages in the construction sector could affect developments.

The likes of higher interest rates and falling house prices could also add to stress. “You want to keep a sharp eye on that,” he said noting a slowdown in developments in “greenfield” areas in the city already.

“In a more challenging economic time all economies are going to have soft spots.”