Māori housing group calls for 'high-trust' funding in wake of cyclone

A national housing advocacy group Te Matapihi is concerned isolated Māori communities in Coromandel, Hauraki district and Northland aren't getting enough resources to cope in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and are at risk of being "forgotten".

Te Matapihi - He Tirohanga Mō Te Iwi Trust - said in a statement many rural communities in Aotearoa were in a "dire situation" with "a significant number of whānau Māori struggling to find safe and secure shelter in the wake of destroyed homes".

It has urged the Government to "enable the mobilisation of Māori providers through high-trust funding, similar to the processes implemented during the Covid-19 crisis".

"The disaster has brought to light the urgent need for increased, direct support for whanau."

Christel Yardley/Stuff Coromandel storm carnage.

Te Matapihi said communities at Harataunga (near Kennedy Bay on the Coromandel's east coast), Hauraki, Te Tai Tokerau (Northland) and beyond were reporting "devastation".

Denise Messiter, from Manaaki he Kainga o Taramainuku, a network of rural Māori communities on the Coromandel, said: "We need to know that our rural Māori communities in all areas impacted are at the forefront of the response because we know from long experience that they will bear the brunt of it now and when the state of emergency is over."