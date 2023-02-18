Swedish sympathy over cyclone chaos comes with good news on free trade deal with Europe

Sympathy for New Zealanders in the wake of recent cyclone chaos, and good news about the signing of a free trade agreement with Europe, have come as Swedish royalty visited Hamilton Gardens on Saturday.

Crown Princess Victoria and her partner Prince Daniel – here as part of a Swedish trade delegation – were accompanied by Sweden’s Minister for International Development Co-operation and Foreign Trade Johan​ Forssell.​

He expressed “heartfelt sympathies”, from the whole delegation, for the damage that the country has suffered, saying he understood the severe impact on the Waikato, where the Coromandel has been heavily hit.

“We sincerely hope that you will be able to recover soon.”

On a visit to Te Papa in Wellington the delegation had learnt about the Māori expression “kia kaha” (be strong), Forrsell said.

“And we know that you will be strong, even during these very challenging times.

“Exposed to the forces of nature we are vulnerable,” he said, adding that he was doing what he could to counteract climate change and mitigate its consequences.

He also took the opportunity to announce good progress in New Zealand’s bid to have a free trade agreement with the European Union (EU), news that had been deliberately timed to co-incide with the delegation’s visit here.

Forssell said the European Commission had Friday accepted an agreement between New Zealand and the EU.

“So we are on track now to finally having the full agreement signed during the Swedish presidency [of the Council of the European Union],” he said.

The delegation had mentioned to Australia during a recent visit there that the New Zealand agreement was ready to be signed while Australia’s was still being negotiated, Forssell said.

“I can tell you it was a bit sensitive to them.”

However, he added: “We love you all.

“But the Aussies are clearly lagging behind you here and we very much want them to follow you.”

The delegation was welcomed to the Te Parapara Māori Garden by mana whenua representatives who sent “warm greetings” from Kīngi Tūheitia, who wasn’t able to attend the ceremony.

A number of people with Swedish connections turned out to see the royal couple but weren’t able to attend the actual ceremony in Te Parapara. However, the couple were due to tour the gardens later with members of the public present.