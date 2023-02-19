Cyclone Gabrielle: Road worker injured as driver tried to dodge road closure on Coromandel highway

The traffic controller was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after being struck by the vehicle (file photo).

A traffic controller has been injured on a Coromandel highway after a driver tried to evade a road closure.

Across the Coromandel Peninsula, a series of road closures and warnings were in place to address storm damage in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The incident took place on SH25 between Whitianga and Kūaotunu at lunchtime on February 17.

Emergency services including police responded to the “crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian” and said a person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Enquiries were ongoing, and no-one had been charged as of Sunday.

According to a Thames-Coromandel District councillor, the driver of the vehicle was “a fellah in his late 60s” who was driving back to Kūaotunu from Whitianga on Friday.

Mercury Bay Ward Councillor John Grant said he had been informed about the incident and said once the driver reached the road closure he became concerned about how he was going to get home.

Thames-Coromandel District Council A significant slip on SH25 Thames Coast Road after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“He came over [to Whitianga] on Friday ... on the way back he got to the top of the Kūaotunu hill and the road was blocked by workers,” Grant said.

The driver, he said, became upset while communicating with traffic staff.

When the driver spotted a gap in the roadworks, he opted to evade the road closure and drive through.

“What I understand is one of the work vehicles came through and as they removed a cone, [the driver] started to go through it,” Grant said.

The information he was given was that one of the traffic control staff “tried to put their hands through the window and turn the wheel of the car so that it went into a bank”.

In the process while the car was still moving, “the [traffic controller] had to let go and fell over and hurt himself”.

Emergency services were called to the scene and police escorted the driver home.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency confirmed in a statement that “an incident occurred on SH25 near Kūaotunu”.

SUPPLIED Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan receives an update from Waka Kotahi staff at SH25A, another badly damaged piece of Coromandel highway.

They said it was “a distressing situation” and they were urging all drivers to respect the traffic management in place.

Waka Kotahi said contractors had been carrying out tireless efforts to re-open crucial transport lifelines and reconnect isolated communities in the Coromandel.

“Waka Kotahi urges all road users, for your own safety and for the safety of our crews on the ground, please drive to the conditions and follow all signage.”

The incident comes one week after a separate incident where a road worker was killed in Raglan after being struck by a truck that was working nearby.