City set to back down on target of 70% of new housing from infill

A controversial target of having 70% of new housing in Hamilton coming from intensification of existing sites looks set to be scrapped but one leading opponent says that’s still not enough.

Dropping the reference to an “aspirational” figure of 70% growth through infill in a draft Hamilton Urban Growth Strategy (HUGS) is now recommended in a new report to the city council’s strategic growth and district plan committee hui on Thursday.

It follows a briefing earlier this month where an increased number of councillors expressed reservations about the target, which would replace a 50% goal.

“I think [staff] got a bit of a steer from that meeting,” committee chairperson Ryan Hamilton said Monday.

READ MORE:

* 'Aspirational' 70% infill housing goal worries Hamilton councillors

* New housing rules raise fears of 'holus-bolus' development in Hamilton

* City of the future: Hamilton's housing landscape mapped out



“I think they kind of understood they don’t need to be prescriptive with it. Trying to control it with an arbitrary figure becomes contentious.

“Ultimately, we want to be focused on the outcomes rather than the figures.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Strategic growth and district plan committee chairperson Ryan Hamilton thinks the HUGS strategy should focus on outcomes rather than figures.

HUGS is a draft high-level guide, for managing Hamilton’s rapid growth, that the council would give effect to with the likes of planning and infrastructure investment.

The staff recommendation to Thursday’s meeting over dropping the 70% figure from HUGS is based on public submissions and councillor feedback at the briefing.

It is accompanied by a suggestion to “enhance” the language in HUGS “to focus on compact urban form, prioritise investment in the central city and focus delivery of high amenity intensification”. The latter means making sure intensified areas are well-supported by services.

Report author Stafford Hodgson, the council’s growth programmes unit project manager, said Monday staff weren’t now making a recommendation about a numerical target.

“We wanted to focus on the outcomes of the strategy,” Hodgson said, and 70% had distracted from that.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cheek to jowl housing in Insoll Avenue, Enderley. City council staff are now recommending removing a target of having 70% of new housing in Hamilton coming from intensification.

“We’re not changing the direction of the strategy by removing the 70%.”

HUGS would still be focused on having housing growth in the CBD and surrounding areas.

Councillor Geoff Taylor – who has raised fears about inappropriate intensification in Hamilton – still wasn’t happy with HUGS.

“All they’ve done really is take out the 70% figure but not removed the intent which is to squeeze up our city with ad hoc infill housing,” said Taylor, the sole councillor to vote against HUGS going out for public discussion last year.

“They’re still obsessed with the compact city – it’s the phrase they keep using. It’s the trendy thing. They haven’t changed their goals at all.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Not happy with HUGS – councillor Geoff Taylor has raised a range of concerns about the proposed growth strategy.

Taylor called for HUGS to be reviewed in its entirety, especially in light of recent flooding across Aotearoa.

Intensification could increase the amount of hard surfaces and water from residential areas, creating greater risk of flooding through overwhelmed stormwater systems.

“It’s 101 stuff,” he said.

“If we get rain like Auckland we’re going to look like Auckland.”

Of HUGS’s goals on intensification, he said: “This is a mistake. We’re not even planning the infill. We’re just allowing it to happen.

“I think with the likelihood of more extreme weather events ad hoc infill is a big mistake.”

Under the draft HUGS, which the staff report recommends will have a“grow well” theme, higher density housing would be “focused around the central city and within walking distance of it”.

Taylor has previously said parts of Hillcrest were “just a slum already with cars all over the place” through intensification. There were also similar problems in Grandview Heights and Nawton, he said at the briefing earlier this month.

“We’re at odds with this grow well theme there.”

At the same hui, Hamilton questioned whether an arbitrary split between infill and greenfield development on new city sites was even necessary.

Deputy mayor Angela O’Leary said then she was “uncomfortable” with 70% and councillor Sarah Thomson was worried about poorly managed infill development, while other councillors also raised issues.

City planning manager Mark Davey told the meeting the 70% figure was “an aspirational target, which was designed to suggest the city favoured compact growth” but added “you can’t intensify everywhere”.

The report to this Thursday’s meeting said a HUGS adoption report is due back with the committee in April for sign off on a final strategy. Direction from councillors will help finalise that report.