Waka Kotahi says 'vital' SH23 into Raglan open by the end of the month

State Highway 23 into Raglan to be open by the end of the Feb

Roading crews working to fix Raglan’s cracked and decaying state highway have been “pulling out all the stops” to get a temporary diversion up and running.

Waka Kotahi said they were on target to have State Highway 23 into Raglan open by the end of the month.

It comes after several weeks since the ‘vital’ highway was heavily damaged by a deluge of rainfall in January which resulted in significant flooding across Auckland.

Crews have since been constructing a temporary road around the major slip which appeared after January’s storm, and then worsened due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

“You can see the earthworks and tree removal done by our crews to clear space for the temporary road,” Waka Kotahi said in social media update.

“[Crews] have made very quick progress since the start of February despite having to put down tools in response to the cyclone.”

Waka Kotahi initially had set the date for reopening the diversion by March 1.

The slip significantly worsened during the Cyclone Gabrielle storm event that devastated much of the North Island; a section of the highway nearly 30m long had dropped around 2.5m, and crossed over the centreline.

WAKA KOTAHI Cracking and slumping on the road between Hamilton and Raglan, SH23, on Thursday, February 2.

“While our target date isn’t a firm opening date, we’re pulling out all the stops to make it happen as a matter of urgency,” Waka Kotahi said.

”This diversion around the slip will give us the time we need to thoroughly assess the slip and plan for the long-term resilience of the route, while allowing for people to get back to using this vital state highway.”