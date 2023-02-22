Recovery for Cyclone damaged north Waikato town will be 'long road'

A north Waikato town is recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle but it will be a long road ahead as slips and floodwaters left houses uninhabitable and roads ruined.

In Cyclone Gabrielle’s wake, Port Waikato was cut off and plagued by flooding, land slips, and fallen trees and power lines.

The clean-up had begun, and “an incredible amount of work” had been done to clear slip and trees throughout the district, Waikato district civil defence controller Kurt Abbot said.

But seven houses had been red-stickered and were uninhabitable, while another 13 had been slapped with a yellow-sticker which left property owners with restricted access.

Tom Lee/Stuff The hill behind Maunsell Rd, which collapsed due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Six of the red-stickered homes were on Maunsell Rd, and the other was on Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Rd.

“These are for a combination of structural damage to the house and ground instability, like risk of a nearby slip,” Abbot said.

“It is important to note that this number of red stickers may increase or decrease depending on what is found out through continuing monitoring and assessing each site.”

One of those houses belonged to Alan Massey’s mum.

Tom Lee/Stuff Alan Massey said his mum’s house had been red-stickered following slip damage.

The hill behind Maunsell Rd had collapsed during the bad weather and what had been the kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom was almost completely filled with dirt and debris.

He said their insurance provider had been in touch and an assessor was to come out in the next few days.

“Baby steps,” he said.

His mum lived in Whangamatā most of the time, so thankfully hadn’t been in the house at the time, but she’d bought it to spend more time with the grandkids.

Tom Lee/Stuff What was the kitchen was now filled with dirt and debris following the collapse of the hill behind Maunsell Rd.

“It’s heartbreaking, you know.”

Abbot said the northern part of the district, including Port Waikato, was hit the hardest by the cyclone – especially rural areas.

“Crops were lost and productive land was lost and there has been a lot of clean up going on farms and lifestyle blocks across the district.

“So the economic impact of the cyclone will be long-lasting and we’ll be supporting our rural community on their road to recovery.”

SUPPLIED Port Waikato-Waikaretu road slump just south of Port Waikato. A result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Abbot said there was extensive damage to roads across the district, and at one stage 25 roads were closed.

As of Wednesday, that was down to two – Tahuna Rd and Port Waikato-Waikaretu Rd – due to the hard work of the 71 field crew members from Waikato District Alliance.

A seven-metre deep culvert was damaged at Tahuna Rd near Te Hoe, which was a main travel route.

Three excavators were on site, and the road was expected to be open with a temporary fix by the end of this week.

Abbot said the northern end of Port Waikato-Waikaretu Rd, just south of Port Waikato, had a major slump and would take some time to re-open.

A temporary solution was in the works following a geotechnical report to allow the road to open.

“It is important to note though that as the cyclone was happening a lot of farmers and community members in rural areas were out there doing what they could to help clear roads as soon as possible.”

SUPPLIED Access to Sunset Beach at Port Waikato was washed away during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Access to Sunset Beach had all but been destroyed, and contractors had been on site to assess the scale of work needed.

Abbot said many maraes and community groups across the north of the district opened their doors during the cyclone to offer shelter and food for those affected.

The people at Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Puaha o Waikato were quick to establish shelter and food to look after people who had been displaced.

He said the local community were also “outstanding in their response” – especially the Port Waikato Volunteer Fire Brigade.