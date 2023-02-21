Police seeking witnesses following fatal crash in Katikati

Police are seeking witnesses who saw this white van before it crashed on SH2 heading towards Tauranga.

Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash in Katikati.

The crash took place on SH2, Apata, near Turner Road before 11am on Monday where the driver of a vehicle was found un-responsive and later died.

The vehicle, a white 2003 Nissan Vanette (light van) registration KHS980, had been travelling eastbound on SH2 towards Tauranga police said.

They were investigating the crash and were seeking help from the public.

“Medical assistance was provided, but sadly the driver was unable to be revived,” police said.

“Initial enquiries have determined the vehicle likely sat facing oncoming traffic on a busy stretch of the highway for about an hour with its headlights and windscreen wipers operating following the crash.”

Stuff The driver of a white 2003 Nissan Vanette was found un-responsive and later died.

Police wanted to speak to anyone who may have seen the white van or observed its movements prior to the crash.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling through the area between 9.30am and 11am.”

Any information should be directed to police or the Western Bay of Plenty Road Policing Team at Tauranga Police Station.