Gang's meth lab in a horse float busted

Three ounces of meth was confiscated along with a lab inside a horse float.

Police have busted a meth operation run by gang members out of a horse float in Cambridge.

Officers investigating the supply and manufacture of methamphetamine, as part of Operation Cobalt, have arrested three men, a statement said.

A 32, 34, and 55 year-old with gang associations were arrested over the past four weeks and will face serious drug and firearms charges.

Three ounces of meth, a lab inside a horse float, over $15,000 cash, firearms and ammunition was seized during search warrants.

The 34-year-old appeared in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday, the 55-year-old would appear on Thursday, and the 32-year-old was up on February 24.

Cambridge officer in charge Sergeant Ben Joll said he hoped the arrests would provide reassurance that police were committed to making the community safer from the influence and harm caused by gangs and their criminal activities.

“These arrests will make an impact on the harm caused by drugs in our community, the consequences of which reach much further than the individual user.

“This is a fantastic result which has been achieved through good police work by local staff and community support.”

He said police had no tolerance for this type of offending, and urged anyone with concerns about drug activity in their neighbourhood to contact police.

Alternatively, people could anonymously contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.