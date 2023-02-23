Whangamatā woman devastated after 38 sheep mauled by roaming pack of dogs

It is unknown how many dogs were involved in the attack near Whangamatā. (file pic)

Warning: This content is graphic and may disturb readers.

A Whangamatā orchard owner is devastated after a pack of roaming dogs mauled 38 of her sheep.

The lambs and hoggets were mutilated and left with mangled faces and legs, with bone exposed, after the attack on Monday night.

Karen Julian found the stock on Tuesday morning, and tried to save a handful but they were too injured and later put down.

She didn’t know for certain how many dogs were involved, but based on the damage done – she believed it was at least four.

Supplied A mass grave of sheep killed by roaming dogs near Whangamata.

“They weren’t killing to eat them, it was like they just killed for the fun of it,” Julian said.

Thames-Coromandel District Council said it was aware of the attack and was “actively investigating”.

But this was the third time the same group of dogs had attacked their sheep, with six mauled last year and seven years ago about 17 died from the same fate.

“The dogs are known to us and are a problem,” Julian said.

She said last year they set a trap, caught and shot one of the dogs, but the owners just replaced it.

“There are no consequences. No one has been accountable. The owners know as much as we do.”

She said the dogs would have gone home in a mess and covered in blood.

The sheep were in a hill paddock of their orchard – 6km north of Whangamatā – that was at a distance from their house, so they didn’t hear anything.

She believed it happened between 11pm and 1am, because their own dogs – that are tied up at night – started “going off”.

Two large dogs, one tan and the other brindle, were caught on security footage that night.

“You get dogs like that together and they act like a pack.”

She’d confronted the people she believed owned the dogs previously, but said they didn’t react and denied responsibility.

“They just said it wasn’t their dogs.”

Julian said it was gutting because the dogs would strike again, and there was nothing they could do.

“It will happen again. Once they have a taste, they will come back.”

There were 45 sheep in the paddock and only seven were left. They had been moved to a paddock closer to the house.

“What is gut-wrenching for us is that these sheep that survived it, they suffered.”

They would eventually replace those that died, but didn’t want to give the dogs another target.

The sheep had been used to keep the grass short in the orchard, but they would mow the grass in the meantime.

She said the neighbourhood was well-aware of the dogs, but most had lifestyle sections and no animals for them to attack.

The dog ranger came to look at the injured sheep and had set a trap to try and catch the dogs.