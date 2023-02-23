City growth strategy gets go ahead despite flood-related concerns

Four three-bedroom units underway as infill on Constance St in Queenwood.

A new growth strategy for Hamilton has been agreed to by a key city council committee, despite a last-ditch attempt to delay its adoption over flooding-related concerns.

The contentious draft updated Hamilton Urban Growth Strategy (HUGS) had initially contained a target of 70% of new housing coming from infill, raising fears of inappropriate development in the city.

But Thursday’s committee hui agreed to drop that target after staff took on board public and councillor feedback.

However, having the language in the strategy include a focus on the delivery of “compact urban form”, prioritising investment in the central city, and delivery of intensification well-supported by services was also agreed to.

HUGS also suggests Hamilton grows up and out from the central city, and along transport corridors, and having quality “greenfield” neighbourhoods on new sites.

A final HUGS adoption report will be presented to an April meeting of the committee.

Tom Lee/Stuff Councillor Geoff Taylor called for a slowdown in adopting a new Hamilton Urban Growth Strategy, saying he wanted more information on flood risks from intensification of housing first.

However, councillor Geoff Taylor – who’s raised concerns about HUGS promoting too much infill and the impacts of intensification on stormwater system flooding – tried to delay agreement to HUGS, supported by councillors Andrew Bydder and Mark Donovan.

Taylor wanted it put off until the council’s Plan Change 14 process related to flood hazards was completed next year and the council had more information on mitigation measures.

After recent flooding across Aotearoa “we need to take a pause...to ensure our citizens will be safe with the direction of housing strategy we choose”, Taylor said.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Councillors Mark Donovan (pictured) and Andrew Bydder supported Geoff Taylor’s idea of delaying progress on the Hamilton Urban Growth Strategy at this stage.

Acknowledging extensive ongoing work into identifying flood hazards in the city already, he said the city needed to be careful about the creation of more hard surfaces that promoted water run-off.

“PC 14 is desperately needed homework.”

He questioned whether the old HUGS – currently 13 years old – legally needed to be updated now.

“Let’s not rush it...there’s a hell of a lot at stake.”

Bydder agreed: “We have a bit of time.”

Staff advised that an updated HUGS – which has cost some $350,000 to produce over two years – was set to inform the already underway long term plan process for the city.

“HUGS sets the strategic direction for the future,” said council growth programmes manager Karen Saunders.

Committee chair Ryan Hamilton noted HUGS could be changed regularly and “it doesn’t stop greenfield development” away from existing sites.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Councillor Sarah Thomson felt flooding risks could be addressed through Plan Change 12 and there wasn’t a need to delay a new Hamilton Urban Growth Strategy while more information on those risks was gathered.

Councillor Sarah Thomson said the new HUGS took account of climate change risks and it wasn’t necessary to delay its adoption.

Ways of mitigating flooding could be addressed through the Plan Change 12 process if needed. “That’s where the real work will happen.”

Deputy mayor Angela O’Leary said no one had asked for a delay on adopting HUGS in public submissions. “Let’s not delay having a strategy under the guise of flooding.”

Having the new HUGS to inform the long term plan process would help avoid “hodge-podge decisions”, O’Leary said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Mayor Paula Southgate says she’s keen to progress intensification “in a way that avoids the sins of the past”.

Mayor Paula Southgate acknowledged there had been some bad infill developments in Hamilton as well as good. She was keen on progressing intensification “in a way that avoids the sins of the past”.

Taylor’s amendment was defeated 9-3, and the committee then voted for the staff recommendations, with Taylor voting against.