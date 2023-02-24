Vape battery in yellow bin sets recycling truck on fire

The recycling truck which caught fire in Hamilton after a vape battery was put in a bin.

A recycling truck fire has prompted a warning about inappropriate disposal of batteries in recycling or rubbish bins.

It’s the third such incident in Hamilton over the last year.

The latest drama comes after a vape battery the size of an adult’s thumb caused the recycling collection truck to catch fire in Dowding St, Melville, on Thursday.

The EnviroWaste driver, who was unharmed, noticed smoke and reacted quickly. Fire and Emergency responded and extinguished the fire swiftly, Hamilton City Council said in a statement.

Recycling and landfill bins compact the contents as they are collected, and lithium batteries are highly flammable under pressure.

“They can catch fire and even explode.”

The council’s sustainable resource recovery unit director Tania Hermann said battery fires were “all too common”.

“I am so pleased the driver was unharmed and responded quickly. There was potential we could've been telling a very different story.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Recycling or rubbish - what goes in which bins in Greater Christchurch? And what happens to those plastic lids that seem to be recyclable? (Video first published November 2020)

“This is the third incident of a battery causing fires within the last 12 months in either a collection truck or at our materials resource facility, where recycling is sorted. All because of an item which should never have been in a kerbside bin in the first place.”

Hermann said the council’s priority was the safety of staff and contractors.

“No-one wants to be responsible for another person getting injured. Please don’t put any battery, no matter how big or small, into your kerbside landfill or recycling bin.”

She noted that lithium is also found in batteries from vacuum cleaners and other appliances, laptops and scooters. AA and AAA batteries can leach into soil as they corrode.

All batteries can be dropped off for free to the Lincoln St Resource Recovery Centre.