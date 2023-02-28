Thousands of truck trips and more than 100 workers clearing 'fragile' Coromandel roads

Bystanders watch on as rock tumbles onto the tarseal on a Coromandel road in the wake of Cyclone Hale. Video first published February 2 2023.

About 110 people have spent 6000 hours clearing slips on “fragile” local roads in Coromandel to get them back in working order.

The on-site and support staff had moved about 6000 truck loads or 16,000m³ of dirt and debris off local roads to date, a Thames-Coromandel District Council spokesperson said. That’s enough to fill about 6.4 Olympic swimming pools.

Cyclone Gabrielle smashed a sodden Coromandel, and caused damage to roads, slips, and flooding that left some communities isolated.

About 120 “over slips” had been cleared from local roads around the peninsula, and 90 “under slips” had been identified for future repair.

The Coromandel state highway network was now fully open, but Waka Kotahi said there was potential for further slips on State Highway 2 and State Highway 25.

“Other than State Highway 25A, Coromandel highways are open for locals, trucks and visitors, although the network is fragile and travel times will be longer than usual,” Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said.

SUPPLIED Bystanders had to back off from rockfall at Ruamahunga, on the Coromandel’s State Highway 25, in early February.

“There are road crews carrying out remedial work in many places, and several sections of SH25 have narrowed lane widths, are down to one lane, and have uneven surfaces and other hazards.”

She said long term recovery works would mean disrupted travel for some time.

There had been slight further deterioration of the State Highway 25A slip site following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied The slip on State Highway 25A in Coromandel.

“Some cracks across the road near each edge of the slip have widened, but there has been no further movement at this stage.”

Lauder said geotechnical engineers were continuing critical assessments, but the road was likely to be closed for up to a year.

Staff were also monitoring four slips in the Tairua Hill area, with engineers booked for further investigations.

Waka Kotahi The slip on State Highway 31, the road to Kāwhia.

State Highway 31 to Kāwhia

The main road to Waikato town Kāwhia had also been compromised, and needed further work.

The under-slip happened west of the lookout on State Highway 31, Lauder said.

Contractors had cleared road space above the slip to get quick-setting concrete into a large cavity, Lauder said.

“This is only a very quick short-term fix, to help prevent water getting into the crack and making the slip worse.”

It was the main route in and out of Kāwhia and there were no sealed alternatives, so the agency wanted to keep the road open until comprehensive repairs could be completed.

“We will continue to monitor the site while the long-term solution is designed and implemented,” Lauder said.

SUPPLIED Port Waikato-Waikaretu road slump just south of Port Waikato.

Waikato District

The ground under Port Waikato-Waikaretu Rd was also unstable and had crumbled away.

Waikato District civil defence controller Kurt Abbott said the stream well, below the road, was eating away at the bank and the hill was slipping.

The extended wet weather has saturated the ground causing it to slip down the slope.”

Abbott said about 140 vehicles travelled the road daily, and 4% of those were heavy vehicles – trucks, milk tankers, and the school bus.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Damage to State Highway 23 at Raglan.

The short-term solution involved clearing loose material, placing fabric and Geogrid, backfilling with aggregate and diverting water away from the slip face to provide temporary one-lane access.

The council expected to receive design details next week, and Abbott said the temporary fix would take about two weeks.

He said the long-term solution would require detailed design and specific funding.

The alternative route was via Wairamarama-Onewhero Rd, Baker Rd, Klondyke Rd, and Tuakau-Port Waikato Rd but it was 50km long and took 75 minutes to get to Port Waikato from south of the slump.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Large cracks in State Highway 23 at Raglan.

Meanwhile, in Raglan, Waka Kotahi was working on a temporary fix for State Highway 23.

The slip was still moving, Lauder said. It had significantly worsened after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“A section of the highway nearly 30m long has dropped around 2.5m, and the slip has crossed over the centreline.”

Geotechnical testing, including drilling and “core penetration” was ongoing.

The agency hoped to provide a date for opening of the two-lane “temporary deviation” that avoided the slip by the end of the week.

The temporary diversion road would allow the agency to thoroughly investigate and plan its long-term fix.