SH23: 'The nail in the coffin' that deprived Raglan of a beach town summer

A bustling beach town summer was to be the saving grace those in Raglan had been waiting for, but it’s turned into something that never arrived following the closure of SH23.

The ‘vital’ route between Hamilton and Raglan was cut off due to severe damage inflicted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

This led to Waka Kotahi “pulling out all the stops” to construct a diversion, expected to open by March 1.

The termination of the arterial highway brought lengthened travel times, freight delays and an added weight on top of the pandemic pressures people had already faced.

And for one business, the closure was the ‘nail in the coffin’.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ngaru Toka from Raglan Surf Co.

Across Raglan township on Monday, the streets were draped in an eery quiet and an absence of foot traffic.

As one business figure described it – “town is dead”.

This was in stark contrast to what usually would be the most popular time of the year when day-trippers from surrounding cities converge on the surfing hot spot.

For those at Raglan Surf Co, the arrival of day-trippers was the key to achieving “weekend peaks”.

But with the commute from Hamilton to Raglan now more complex, visitor numbers had certainly dulled down, shop manager Ngaru Toka said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff It’s usually a busy time of year for The Shack Raglan.

”It’s been a bit quieter for sure, but I guess that has coincided with the weather being weird which is always a dictating factor for our town anyway...our town is generally weather dependant and the fact that most people come her to enjoy the beach and the sun,” Toka said.

”People who are coming still are probably tourists or people who have already got pre-plans, it’s more the day trippers.”

Chair of the Raglan Business Chamber, Lisa James Pemberton, said times “have been really tricky”.

A concoction of bad weather and the closure of SH23 in early February meant businesses were counting their losses while “some didn’t want to know in case they would start crying,” she said.

”We are definitely seeing that numbers are down...like a lot down,” Pemberton said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Raglan Business Chamber chair, Lisa James.

”Auckland Anniversary Weekend and Waitangi Weekend which were obviously the two weekends that had the massive weather events, they are ‘our last summer push’.

“So for us being a seaside beach resort town and if the weather was good we would expect to be hitting sales figures close to the Christmas public holiday.”

The Shack Raglan had felt the bite of the SH23 closure with their business facing a 30% drop in turnover.

What would usually be a 40-minute trip from Hamilton to Raglan had been pushed to an hour and a half, which not only meant delays on freight and supply delivery, but also an added risk of people not wanting to make the journey over.

After three years of pandemic pressures, The Shack owner Justin Thomson said they had imagined a profitable summer to help recover, but this was not the case.

“It’s certainly been pretty challenging,” Thomson said.

“How we were tracking it was looking like a really good summer but with the road closure it has been incredibly unpredictable, you don’t know whether people are going to come today or if they’re going to make the effort.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Shack Raglan owner, Justin Thomson.

But for a small coffee shop just shy of four months old, its days were over before they had even started.

Owner Dan Comber was stripping back furnishings, selling furniture and packing boxes after his cafe, LUCA, succumbed to a mixture of adversity from Covid-19, the weather, rental prices and what Comber described as a town that was already floundering.

“It was a tough summer as it was... I’m banking on people being here, and then the road washed out and supply has gone up – costs for rural freight – because they weren’t allowing heavy trucks on that road,” Comber said.

“This town is dependent on tourism because the locals don’t have a lot of money, Hamilton feeds this place on the weekend.”

But with the closure of SH23, Comber said that was the last straw.

“SH23 was definitely the nail in the coffin,” he said.

“I would have held on a bit longer for sure [if SH23 had been open] because that road was just a steady flow of traffic, that’s the money...would it have saved my business? It’s hard to tell.”