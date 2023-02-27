Second staffer moving on from Hamilton mayor's office

Another staff member is moving on from the Hamilton mayor’s office but this time she’s staying with the council.

An experienced new executive assistant is moving on from Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate's office shortly after starting.

The news follows an announcement late last week about her chief of staff leaving this Friday.

Terri Tong – who had previously been an executive assistant (EA) at Hamilton-headquartered education provider Te Pūkenga and EA to Waikato district’s mayor Allan Sanson – started with the council in December, says her LinkedIn profile.

But chief executive Lance Vervoort confirmed Monday she was leaving the role with the mayor.

Last week it was announced that the chief of Southgate’s staff Goldie Feinberg – who started late 2022 as well – had resigned to pursue a fresh job.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Hamilton City Council chief executive Lance Vervoort doesn’t think there’ll be much problem finding replacements for the mayor’s chief of staff and executive assistant, who’re both moving on after a short time in their roles.

Asked whether it was true Tong was moving on and why, and whether he had any concerns about turnover in the mayor’s office, Vervoort said in a statement: “Terri Tong is staying with council – she is simply moving into a position of particular need in the organisation.

“We are fortunate in that our size and breadth of capability enables us to flex with organisational needs. As such, there is already cover in place for mayor Southgate to be supported during this transition.

“In large organisations, people occasionally move around. As such, I have no concerns regarding turnover in the mayor’s office, as the reason for these two changes in roles are unrelated.”

Vervoort also said that: “Due to the prestige of the vacant roles, we already have high-calibre interest, and do not foresee an issue in replacing these positions with equally capable candidates.”

On whether the mayor wanted to add anything or leave comment to Vervoort, the mayor’s office indicated comment would be just made by the chief executive.

Southgate did not respond to an offer to provide comment.