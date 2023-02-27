Train derails at Rukuhia after collision with ute

A train was derailed south of Hamilton after a collision with a ute. (file)

It’s expected to take a significant amount of time to get a train back on the tracks after a locomotive and carriage derailed following a collision with a ute on Monday afternoon.

The driver of the ute suffered minor injuries but no one from the train was hurt after the accident about 4.20pm, police senior sergeant Andrew O’Reilly said.

He said Rukuhia Rd between SH3 and Gillard Rd would be closed for an indeterminate period as a result of the derailment.

O’Reilly said the locomotive and the first carriage were derailed.

He expected a “significant” time to sort things out as the train would need to be unloaded to get it fully back on the tracks. A statement said the closure would likely be overnight.