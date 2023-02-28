Waikato police employee disciplined for inappropriately accessing records about their family

The records were in the Family Safety Services database, where data is shared to respond to family harm incidents (file photo).

A Waikato police employee inappropriately accessed records about themselves and their family members for “non-policing purposes”.

The person was investigated via an internal police audit after allegations about their use of the family harm database. The allegations were upheld and substantiated by the investigation.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority oversaw the investigation which found that the employee had accessed records on the Family Safety Services database (FSS) for non-policing purposes.

FSS contains information belonging to police and other partner agencies shared under the integrated service response memorandum to respond to family harm incidents.

The authority agreed with the outcome of the audit. The employee was disciplined by police.

The staff member no longer works for the police.