A seawall: A short answer but not a longterm fix to coastal erosion

A concrete fortress crafted out of boulders and blocks may appear to be the best bet for tackling coastal erosion, but an expert says the long-term solution is working with the land, not against it.

Coastal erosion has become a burning issue for properties on the Coromandel Peninsula.

In the aftermath of serious weather events such as Cyclone Hale at the beginning of January, the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle in February coastal sections have lost metres of land to the elements, causing fear over how they can be saved.

But the use of a seawall structure has become a sought after solution for delaying further erosion.

For Wharekaho Simpsons Beach bach owner, Norman Hawes, he was desperate to get “a hard barrier” constructed either on his property or council land to delay further erosion.

The family bach has been their pride for the past 22 years.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Workers move to reinforce the beach at Mercury Bay’s Buffalo Beach with concrete blocks after erosion nearly claimed the local boating club building.

But this year alone, Hawes said, they have lost between two and three metres due to coastal erosion while in other areas up to six metres had disappeared.

Hawes and his wife bought the property on the idyllic beach just north of Whitianga and carried out a few renovations to make it their home away from home.

“We hoped to have holidays there, we just hoped to enjoy it,” Hawes said.

”It only started this year after the first cyclone, we got the first signs of erosion after cyclone Hale and that’s when we thought that we should...see about some hard barrier.”

Hawes said they were now trying to attain a consent to build a seawall on their property but the steps to get this done were often more complex than straight forward.

“When we first bought it...there was never any fear under normal circumstances of there being erosion,” he said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Consent applications for seawalls are in sharp focus in Auckland, as coastal residents scramble to stop their homes from collapsing into the water.

”[The seawall] is the only thing that is going to save our properties, there is nothing else, we are willing to pay for this ourselves."

When it comes to providing some defence against erosion Professor of Physical Geography at Victoria University of Wellington, Prof James Renwick said a seawall “can provide a bit of safety from incoming waves and coastal erosion”.

But the seawall is only a “temporary protection”.

“Overtime any seawall will eventually be destroyed,” Renwick said.

Norman Hawes/Stuff Norman Hawes said since Cyclone Hale in January his Simpsons beach property has lost a between 2-6m of land to coastal erosion.

“A lot of people have the view that a seawall is a bit like a stopbank beside a river and can give people a false sense of security. People feel protected, but they may not be protected if a really big storm happens.”

Renwick said there were quite a few methods that people could utilise to protect themselves from coastal inundation.

This included “working with nature” rather than against it.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF/Stuff James Renwick, Professor of Physical Geography at Victoria University of Wellington.

“A lot of the approaches you could call working with nature by restoring sand dunes, restoring vegetation along the waterfront...people have gone out and planted coastal vegetation on remaining seawalls or built low netting fences that capture sand...that can help build up the natural protections.”

But Renwick said it all depends on exactly where the property is and what the terrain of the coast looks like.

“Unless your seawall is continuous around the whole coast of the country, there is going to be an end to it somewhere.”

There has been research in the past considering the possibility of building large-scale seawalls to cover a mass of properties around the Coromandel Peninsula.

But the projected cost reached over a billion dollars which was well beyond the budget local council could afford.

Thames-Coromandel District Council did not meet Stuff’s deadline for an interview but previously Mayor Len Salt has indicated his concerns regarding climate change and its impacts on the region.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Thames Coromandel District Mayor, Len Salt.

It was not only in reference to erosion but also in terms of the regions' roading network which had been vastly affected by the years weather events so far.

“We thought we had more time,” said Salt.

Salt was most concerned about the long-term “struggle” their region could face socially and economically if investment was not made sooner rather than later.

“There’s now a realisation that things are happening faster, and with more intensity than we expected, than everyone expected.

“In reality, discussion around climate change has been going on for decades, and if you listen to [Climate Change Minister] James Shaw, who says he’s heartbroken over the lost decades, I’m with him.”