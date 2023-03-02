Person shot in Hamilton suburb overnight, police investigating

A person has been shot overnight in Hamilton but nearby neighbours say they didn’t hear anything unusual.

Police were called to Dey St in Hamilton East about midnight after someone was found with an injury “which appeared to have been caused by a firearm,” police said in a statement.

St John sent an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles, and one person was taken to Waikato Hospital with minor injures.

Police said no one has been arrested and enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

Several neighbours speculated that the Dey Street home at the centre of police attention was a drug house.

A man who lived nearby added that the couple who lived there had three children and he hoped they were unharmed.

He said the children mostly stayed inside, but he often heard the man and woman yelling and arguing loudly.

Rachel Moore/Stuff Officers could be seen searching on Wairere Drive and at Flynn Park.

The man and his wife didn’t hear anything unusual overnight on Wednesday.

The house was a rental, but he said a large fence had been built around the outside of the house

It was lined with a “hot wire”, he said. You would get an electric shock if you touched it.

Rachel Moore/Stuff Dey St runs parallel to Wairere Drive in Hamilton, where police were searching.

There were also a couple of dogs at the house.

A woman who lived nearby said she and her family did not hear anything either. They only heard police, who arrived on Thursday morning.

Officers at the scene on Thursday morning could be seen searching on Wairere Drive and at Flynn Park.