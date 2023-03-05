Locals moving safety barriers on Waikato rail crossing despite warnings

A section of State Highway 1B or Telephone Rd was closed in April last year (file photo).

People who live near a main highway used to bypass Hamilton that’s closed for safety reasons are moving the barriers and continuing to use the road, say officials, who will fix them in place and install cameras.

State Highway 1B, also known as Telephone Rd, is the main travel route for people wanting to bypass Hamilton and continue south.

But, the section of road that intersects with a rail crossing has been closed since April last year after a low vehicle dislodged train tracks for the third time.

Waka Kotahi’s regional manager of maintenance and operations Rob Campbell said, in a letter sent to locals, the agency was aware that people were repeatedly moving the safety barriers.

READ MORE:

* Truck driver's death at railway crossing could have been prevented

* Confusing roadworks at rail crossing led to crash which killed siblings

* Entire Waikato Expressway set to be 110kmh when final section opens



“The barriers are in place to ensure the critical safety of road users, KiwiRail staff and train users, and must not be moved.”

“Waka Kotahi contractors are entrenching the barriers to ensure they stay in place. CCTV cameras are also being installed.”

Campbell said, in a statement, that the decision to temporary close that section of road was for the safety of road users and trains.

A repeat of the track dislodging could cause one of the approximately 38 trains travelling this line daily to derail.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff State Highway 1B or Telephone Rd is the main travel route for people wanting to bypass Hamilton and continue south.

He said an independent investigation into the road’s future was carried out, and Waka Kotahi was working through the report’s findings with Waikato District Council and KiwiRail.

Waikato District Council also offered to form a small group of community representatives to meet with Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail so all concerns and options can be discussed.

“The wider community will be provided with an update on progress soon,” Campbell said.

Waikato National MP Tim van de Molen said while he didn’t condone the removal of barriers, residents were “rightly so” expressing their frustration.

He said it was concerning how long the decision-making process had taken.

Tom Lee/Stuff National MP Tim van de Molen said residents were “rightly so” expressing their frustration about the road closure.

“Twelve months into the road closure and they still don’t have a solution.

“[Waka Kotahi] should be clear about what they want. It should not take this long.”

Van de Molen said traffic on Telephone Rd had significantly decreased since the Waikato Expressway’s opening.

This meant the risk of low and heavy vehicles ripping up the train tracks was reduced.

“And their solution is to close it now. It doesn’t make sense.”

He said the detour route was not made for the increased levels of traffic, and maintenance of that road was now a problem.

Of course safety is a priority, he said, but “I believe it should be open until there is a permanent solution”.

He said the tracks had been dislodged a number of times, and Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail had been comfortable leaving the road open then.

The road closure had significant impacts on the local community and the region, he said.

Children going to school on the school bus, people with businesses and farms on the other side to where they lived, and commuters to Hamilton were faced with a long a detour.

Supplied Waikato district mayor Jacqui Church urged people not to move the safety barriers.

Mayor Jacqui Church urged people not to tamper with the barriers and to be patient.

“We have been strongly advised that Waka Kotahi may need to close this road permanently if people continue to use the crossing.

“Council’s priority is to try to find a safe solution that will work for our communities, but any solution is likely to take some time,” Church said.

She said the council knew the road closure was causing “significant issues”, especially for Puketaha residents, but safety was important.

“Vehicles crossing the tracks is a very serious safety risk, particularly as there are no railway warning barriers in place.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships David Speirs previously said the ideal would be to find a cost-effective way to keep the road open, but it hadn’t been able to find one.

The train tracks were raised, which meant some vehicles scraped the line and damaged the tracks.

Fixing this would cost tens of thousands, and take a long time.

He said the intersection was dangerous anyway, and classed as high-risk because of eight deaths or serious injuries in the last 10 years.

There was not enough room between the tracks and the intersection, which meant vehicles banked up and sat on the train tracks.